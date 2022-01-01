Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

Looking for great food to compliment your mountain adventure? Look no further than the Blackbird Cafe and Tavern. Our mission is to share our love of fresh, delicious food with you in the peaceful beauty of the Rocky Mountains. We're located along the Bear Creek just outside Evergreen, CO - our window and patio seating literally places you over the creek! While you dine, you can enjoy the busy and beautiful mountain wildlife in your front row seat.



25940 State Highway 74