Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

Looking for great food to compliment your mountain adventure? Look no further than the Blackbird Cafe and Tavern. Our mission is to share our love of fresh, delicious food with you in the peaceful beauty of the Rocky Mountains. We're located along the Bear Creek just outside Evergreen, CO - our window and patio seating literally places you over the creek! While you dine, you can enjoy the busy and beautiful mountain wildlife in your front row seat.

25940 State Highway 74

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Banh Mi$12.50
Crispy tofu, pickled veggie slaw, cilantro, lettuce, cucumber and jalapeno served on a Parisian Baguette with vegan sriracha mayo.
Potato Cakes$4.00
12 potato cakes
Kid's Choc Chip Pancakes$8.50
Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
Two house-made biscuits topped with sausage gravy
SIDE of Breakfast Meat$2.50
Sausage patty, bacon, veggie sausage
Classic Benedict$14.00
Slices of Canadian bacon on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two eggs any style, corn tortillas, refried beans, green chili, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (vegetarian option available) (GF)
Prime Rib French Dip$15.00
thinly sliced prime rib, served hot out of our au jus, stacked on a toasted baguette
Kittredge Florentine$14.50
Steamed spinach, tomatoes, and avocado on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise
Location

25940 State Highway 74

Evergreen CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

