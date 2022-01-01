Go
Black Duck Tavern

The Black Duck Tavern serves exceptional craft beer, cocktails and dishes in a comfortable gastropub/speakeasy style atmosphere. Our menu rotates on a seasonal basis, check back often!

31 Warren Ave

Popular Items

Tavern Nachos$12.00
Classic tavern nachos, house made cheese sauce, fresh pico, scallions, black olives & black beans. Served with a side of sour cream.
Steak Tips Frites$20.00
Steak tips marinated in house made marinade topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and French fries.
Bavarian Style Pretzel$9.00
Hand crafted Bavarian style soft pretzel, served with house made cheese sauce & dijon mustard.
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and herb croutons.
American Burger$13.00
8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar cheese and fancy sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Fish and Chips$13.00
Atlantic Haddock dipped in our very own Narragansett beer batter, served over fries and comes with tartar sauce and our house made coleslaw.
Steak and Cheese Sandwich$14.00
6oz. hand cut thin shaved Delmonico steak, grilled and topped with house made cheese sauce, peppers and onions on a toasted torpedo roll.
Poutine Fries$8.00
French fries with house made gravy, cheese curds & micro greens.
Bacon J.M. Burger$16.00
8oz Angus beef patty, house made bacon jam, lettuce, pickle, cheddar cheese and A1 aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
BMS Wings$10.00
Wings in our famous BMS (Buffalo, Maple, Sriracha) sauce tossed with scallions.
Location

31 Warren Ave

East Providence RI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
