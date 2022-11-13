Restaurant header imageView gallery
Narragansett Brewery

271 Tockwotton Street

PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

Popular Items

MIX 4 Pack

Packaged Beer

MIX 4 Pack

MIX 4 Pack

$16.49

4 PK. Banzai Washout

$16.49

6 PK. Key Lime Sour

$16.49

6 PK. Autocrat Coffee Stout

$16.49

4 PK. Pray For Mojo

$16.49
4 PK. Bohemian Pilsner

4 PK. Bohemian Pilsner

$13.99

This rich and complex lager uses European floor malted barley which adds a biscuit like quality to the malt backbone. Traditional Czech saaz hops give it a characteristic spicy and herbal flavor. A flavorful yet easy-drinking, refreshing beer.

4 PK. Good Luck Malt Liquor

$13.99

4 PK. Holiday Ale

$16.49

4 PK. Porter

$13.99

4 PK. I am PVD

$16.49

4 PK. Norse x Norsewest

$16.49

N/A Bev

Cola

$2.78

Diet Cola

$2.78

Root Beer

$2.78

Yacht Club Yacht Up!

$2.81

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.78

Orange Soda

$2.78Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.78

Cream Soda

$2.78

Granny Squibb -Lemon

$2.78

Granny Squibb- Cran

$2.78

Athletic N/A IPA

$5.56

Boxed Water

$2.81

Granny Squib - Peach

$2.78

Accessories

Craft Pint Glass

$5.99

Gansett Logo Pint

$4.99

Door Mat

$39.99

Del's Coozie

$3.99

Red Logo Coozie

$2.99

Tallboy Coozie- Black

$5.99

Tallboy Coozie- Red

$5.99

Can Tacker

$24.99

Fresh Catch Tacker

$24.99

Hi- Neighbor Tacker

$24.99

Lager Tacker

$24.99

Stress Can

$10.99

Car Magnet

$3.00

Colour Candle

$15.99

Smartin Candle

$15.99

JAWS Towel

$39.99

Lager Towel

$34.99

Metal Bucket

$12.99

Jaws poster

$29.99

Honor the Man Poster

$29.99

Fresh Catch Skate Deck

$59.99

Quint Skate Deck

$59.99

Blanket

$19.99

Hi Neighbor Hydroflask

$44.99

Rubber Coaster

$5.99

Black 5 Panel Hat

$19.99

Stein

$11.00

Lager Flag

$39.99

Apparel- Other

Hi Neighbor Onesie

$19.99

1975 Work Shirt

$32.99

Gansett Sock

$14.99

Hi Neighbor Hoodie

$39.99

Windbreaker

$49.99

'Gansett Flannel

$45.99

Buffalo Plaid Flannel

$45.99

Navy Fresh Catch Polo

$39.99

Gray ‘Gansett Lager Hoodie

$39.99

Maroon Crewneck Sweatshirt

$44.99

Fresh Catch Hat

$19.99

Lager Hat

$19.99

Bucket Hat

$24.99Out of stock

Black Bucket Hat

$29.99

Navy Embroidered Hat

$19.99

Black 5 Panel Hat

$19.99

Hi Neighbor Foam Trucker Hat

$21.99

Apparel- Tees

Have a Gansett Red Tee

$19.99

Fresh Catch Logo Tee

$19.99

Crush It Tee

$19.99

Kid's Tee

$13.99

Blue Tee

$19.99

Hope Tee Shirt

$19.99Out of stock

The Early Days Tee (green)

$19.99

Simple Text Tee

$19.99

1890 Famous: White Tee

$19.99

Shield Tee: White

$19.99

Crushed Can Tee

$21.99

Red Hi Neighbor Tee

$19.99

Musik Express Tie Dye

$19.99

LongSleeve- Crush It Shirt

$22.99

Good Luck Tee

$19.99

Providence Long Sleeve Tee

$27.99

LongSleeve- Hi Neighbor Shirt

$24.99

Oktoberfest Tee

$24.99

LongSleeve Early Days Green Tee

$27.99

Dog

Dog Collar

$15.99

Lager Can Dog Toy

$19.99

Retro Can Dog Toy

$19.99

Beer Garden Catering

Neighborhood BBQ

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Cold Beer to Go

Location

271 Tockwotton Street, PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

Directions

Narragansett Brewery image
Narragansett Brewery image
Narragansett Brewery image

