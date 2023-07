Miruvor - 250 ml

$10.00

Miruvor - English Barleywine. 250ml bottle. ABV: 12.0%. IBU: 22. | Rich, bold, and indulgent, Miruvor is a celebration of malt. Warming but smooth, intense but inviting, and deep but approachable This is a beer for loved ones and special occasions… a cure for whatever ales you.