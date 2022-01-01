Go
Martone's Market and Cafe

16 Main Street

Popular Items

Soda 20 oz.$2.00
Large Cookie$2.75
Chef Salad$10.25
BLT
Do we have to say what’s in it?
Wrap$9.40
Whole$9.60
Deep River$1.75
Italian
Capicolla, Salami, & Mortadella
Half$8.35
Vermonter
Maple Ham, Maple Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, & Honey Mustard (Don’t be afraid to get your Vermonter HOT!)
16 Main Street

Essex Junction VT

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
