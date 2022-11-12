Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

BURGER BAR & GRILL 831 College Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

831 College Parkway

Colchester, VT 05446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheddar Burger -
BYO Burger
McB Burger -

Soups

House Chili

$4.99

Corn Chowder With Bacon

$4.99

Starters

Bag of chips

$1.50

Fried Avocado Slices

$8.99

Sliced avocado, battered, fried and served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Battered deep fried pickle chips, served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Six deep fried jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese

Kickstarter

$9.99

Three Jalapeno Poppers, Three Mozzarella sticks, Hand cut fries, served with marinara and ranch

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99Out of stock

Potato Skins topped with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

Poutine

$9.99

Beef Gravy Poured over cheese curds and hand cut fries

Pub Pretzel

$11.99

Giant Salted Soft Pretzel served with Beer Cheese

Jumbo Mozz Stix

$8.99

Red Hot Burger Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Baskets

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Basket of Loaded Fries

$9.99

Basket of Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Wings

Bone-In Wings

$8.50

Boneless Wings

$8.50

Tower Burgers

Big Baconator -

$15.99

Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise

Big McB -

$15.99

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and our special sauce

Big Texas -

$15.99

Topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, spicy BBQ, and banana peppers

Signature Burgers

BYO Burger

$11.99

For those who would like to design their own burger. Choose all toppings

Bacon Cheddar Burger -

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked back, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger -

$12.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Texas Burger -

$12.99

Topped with spicy BBQ, banana peppers, an onion ring, and pepper jack cheese

Red Hot Burger -

$12.99

Topped with Red Hot meat sauce, mustard, onions, and American cheese

Kahuna Burger -

$12.99

Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, teriyaki, a grilled pineapple, and pepper jack cheese

McB Burger -

$11.99

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and our special sauce

Bleu Burger -

$12.99

Topped with Bleu cheese crumble, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buffalo Bleu Burger -

$12.99

Topped with Bleu cheese crumble, lettuce, tomato, onion, and buffalo sauce

Wraps

Philly Wrap -

$12.99

Fresh sliced steak, topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Chicken Club Wrap -

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Caesar Wrap -

$10.99

Chicken or steak, fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap -

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and avocado

BLT Wrap -

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, grape tomatos, and hard boiled eggs

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine, crispy fried tortillas, tomatos, black olives, onions, shredded cheese

Buffalo Chix Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens, carrots, celery, shredded cheese, grilled or fried chicken

House Salad

$4.99

Fresh greens, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Basket of fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce

Cheddar Chix Club -

$12.99

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken -

$12.99

Topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese

Texas Chicken -

$12.99

Topped with spicy BBQ, banana peppers, an onion ring, and pepper jack cheese

Frontier Chicken -

$12.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, bleu cheese, and cheddar cheese

Phillys

Philly Cheese Steak -

$14.99

Fresh sliced steak, topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Chicken Philly -

$14.99

Chicken breasy, topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch -

$14.99

Grilled chicken, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and ranch

Hot Dog Baskets

Hot Dog Basket

$8.99

Two hot dogs served with french fries

Corn Dog Basket

$10.99

Two corn dogs, served with french fries

Red Hot Basket

$11.99

2 Hot Dogs, topped with Red Hot meat sauce, onions, and mustard

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Drink

$1.25

Specials

Waffle Chicken

$14.99

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.99

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Turkey Patty

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

NECS

$1,450.00Out of stock
Slider Platter

Slider Platter

$14.99

Three slider burgers with hand cut fries.

Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Hard

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Sam Adams Summer

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

NA Beer

$3.00

7.5 Corona

$3.00

14th Star Breakfast

$8.00

Alchemist Focal Banger

$7.50

Alchemist Heady Topper

$8.50

Allagash White

$8.00

BBC Dream Eater

$8.50

BBC Elaborate

$8.00

BBC Folk

$8.00

BBC Genesis

$8.00

BBC Organized Anarchy

$8.50

BBC Uncanny Valley

$8.50

BBC Wizard

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Things

$6.00

Downeast Cider Donut

$6.00

Citizen Unified Press

$7.00

Cloud Drop IPA

$6.50

Down East Aloha

$6.00

Down East Pumpkin

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.00

Fiddlehead Second Fiddle

$6.50

Frost Lush

$7.00

Halyard Ginger

$7.00

Halyard Volcano

$6.00

Hermit Party Jam

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Lawsons Lil Sip

$7.00

Lawsons Sip of Sun

$7.50

Lawsons Triple

$6.50

Mayflower Porter

$8.00

Switchback Karsten

$6.00

Upper Pass Love Seat

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

White Claw

$3.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf

$7.00

Zero Gravity Conehead

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mason Jars

Frozen Mason Jars

$17.00

Margarita

$16.00

Blue Long Island

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Vodka Lemonade

$16.00

Scorpion Bowl

$16.00

Painkiller

$16.00

Mango Madness

$16.00

Sex on the Beach

$16.00

Jim Beam Punch

$16.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen mason jar

$17.00

Virgin Frozen Mason Jar

$10.00

Boozy C & C

$8.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The ultimate burger experience!

Website

Location

831 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446

Directions

Gallery
BURGER BAR & GRILL image
BURGER BAR & GRILL image
BURGER BAR & GRILL image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bluebird Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 863
317 Riverside Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Martone's Market and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
16 Main Street Essex Junction, VT 05452
View restaurantnext
Taco Gordo
orange star4.8 • 150
208 North Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Vermont Pub & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
144 College St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Colchester
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston