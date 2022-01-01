Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Radio Bean
83 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
>Radio Bean is once again offering live shows Tuesday-Saturday weekly! Head to radiobean.com to see our live events calendar. >Offering fresh, local food Wednesday-Saturday from 6-10p. Dine in. Take Out. >>Proof of Vaccination required. >>Masks strongly encouraged when interacting with our staff. Thank you!
8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
