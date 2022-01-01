Restaurant header imageView gallery
Radio Bean

83 Reviews

$$

8 N. Winooski Ave

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

>Radio Bean is once again offering live shows Tuesday-Saturday weekly! Head to radiobean.com to see our live events calendar. >Offering fresh, local food Wednesday-Saturday from 6-10p. Dine in. Take Out. >>Proof of Vaccination required. >>Masks strongly encouraged when interacting with our staff. Thank you!

