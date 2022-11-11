COLOR CLEANSE

We are reimagining our cleanses, and are pleased too soon be offering a once a month cleanse party, and thoughtful consumption of color, hosted by Founder Gabrielle Kammerer. This cleanse will be a collaborative experience, focusing not only on cleansing your body, but also your mind. Gabrielle will guide you through meditations, journal entires and more to help you slow down, breath deep, and truly cleanse your body, mind and spirt. This color cleanse will also tap on the healing benefits of clean soups + broths, and warm grain bowls, perfect nourishment for the colder days ahead. Boost your immune system, brighten your skin tone, break a sugar habit, and relax into a deep place of personal clarity. Commit to becoming the strongest and most-natural you and remember that health is not only what you’ve been taught, but what makes your body feel good. Follow your intuition. Email Gk@tomgirl.co for more info, or to get notified when the party launches