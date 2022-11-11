- Home
- Burlington
- Juice & Smoothies
- TOMGIRL
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Popular Items
COLOR CLEANSE
1 Day Color Cleanse : Prêt à Boire!
This is a 1-Day pre-packed Color Cleanse - made EASY & DIY just for you! It contains 6 curated Tomgirl recipes and motivational content to empower rest, healing, conversation, and ACCESS to music, nourishment, knowledge. Let’s color you in! Pick yours up today! What’s on the menu: Greens & Ginger: 65% greens juice Mango Lime Greens & Avocado Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade Beet Carrot Apple Lime Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup Roasted Vanilla Almond Milk w. Cinnamon
December 2-Day Color Cleanse
December 7 & 8: Join us for a 2-Day "power cleanse" and the perfect holiday reset guided by Tomgirl founder, Gabrielle Kammerer. It contains 12 curated Tomgirl recipes and motivational content to knit the group together and e m p o w e r healing, conversation, and ACCESS to music, nourishment, knowledge, meditations. We also have local partners that are excited to offer discounts to some of the best athletic & physical resources for total health and wellness. Let’s power up on the extraordinary benefits of color together! What’s on the menu: Greens & Ginger: 65% greens juice Mango Lime Greens & Avocado Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade Beet Carrot Apple Lime Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup Roasted Vanilla Almond Milk w. Cinnamon Sign up today! Space is limited! The stars are ready to align with you :)
January 2-Day Color Cleanse
This is a 2-Day juice cleanse experience with Tomgirl founder, Gabrielle Kammerer. Participants will be guided through the thoughtful consumption of 6 seasonally crafted juice recipes and invited to participate in all the new motivational and community building content we’ve created: 1) an official Color Cleanse Playlist 2) a series of uplifting meditations 3) direct access to pep talks with Gabrielle and a ton of valuable wellness information 4) discounted access to local gyms & wellness practitioners 5) not-so-secret party favors 6) and a bonus beauty component! The skin should get a little pre-winter treatment too :) Let’s power up on the extraordinary benefits of color together. What’s on the menu: Greens & Ginger: 65% greens juice Mango Lime Greens & Avocado Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade Beet Carrot Apple Lime Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup Roasted Vanilla Almond Milk w. Cinnamon
February 2-Day Color Cleanse
This is a 2-Day juice cleanse experience with Tomgirl founder, Gabrielle Kammerer. Participants will be guided through the thoughtful consumption of 6 seasonally crafted juice recipes and invited to participate in all the new motivational and community building content we’ve created: 1) an official Color Cleanse Playlist 2) a series of uplifting meditations 3) direct access to pep talks with Gabrielle and a ton of valuable wellness information 4) discounted access to local gyms & wellness practitioners 5) not-so-secret party favors 6) and a bonus beauty component! The skin should get a little pre-winter treatment too :) Let’s power up on the extraordinary benefits of color together. What’s on the menu: Greens & Ginger: 65% greens juice Mango Lime Greens & Avocado Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade Beet Carrot Apple Lime Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup Roasted Vanilla Almond Milk w. Cinnamon
LONGEVITY TEAS & LATTES
Hot Mindful Matcha Latte
Enjoy our oat milk & matcha tea latte created with antioxidant-rich moringa, ginko biloba, maple sugar & mint! Now made with house made organic oat milk, a touch of maple sugar and sea salt for a mineral rich and energizing drink!
Hot Sunshine Turmeric Latte
Creamy oat milk with maple sugar, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, ashwagandha and a pinch of cayenne. Now made to order in 12 oz to-go cups!
Oat Milk Chai
Creamy oat milk lovingly blended with Stone Leaf Teahouse's organic masala chai. Now made to order in 12 oz to-go cups! Ingredients: Certified Organic Assam CTC black tea from India, ginger, cinnamon, cardamon, orange peel, clove, and black pepper.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Indulge in a nutrient-rich plant-based steamed milk with decadent organic fair-trade dark chocolate, ground cinnamon, Vermont raw honey, sea salt & coconut manna. Option to add a pinch of cayenne for an added spring in your step! Órale! Made with oat milk.
Fresh Lemon Ginger Tea
Nothing can pick you up when you're feeling under the weather better than a hot Lemon Ginger Tea. We juice our ginger and lemons in house, combine them to make an intense lemon ginger shot, and then dilute this with hot water and optional honey to create the perfect healing tea. Ingredients: Lemon + Ginger + Water + Vermont Raw Honey if requested
Hot Apple Cider!
CLEAR YOUR MIND Our most popular body energizer and grounding digestive aid. Live apple cider vinegar is mentally awakening and motivating. Dig into your day and conquer anything. You are powerful! Build digestive fire and connect with your every strength. We love it warm o the stove any time of year. Ingredients: Local Apple*, Fresh Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne & New Mexican Chillies
Hot Happiness Tea [24 mg CBD]
A 12 oz hemp honey tea with fresh lemon and organic ginger juice. Contains appx 24 mg of CBD. Enjoyed hot like a lemon ginger & honey tea with a relaxing Vermont twist! Ingredients: Filtered Water, Lemon, Luce Farm Hemp Honey, Hemp Extract, Peruvian Ginger, and Pink Himalayan Salt.
Iced Oat Milk Mindful Matcha Latte
Enjoy our oat milk & matcha tea latte created with antioxidant-rich moringa, ginko biloba, maple sugar & mint! Now made with house made organic oat milk, a touch of maple sugar and sea salt for a mineral rich and energizing drink! Made to order in a 12 oz cup and served over ice.
Iced Oat Milk Sunshine Latte
Creamy oat milk with maple sugar, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, ashwagandha and a pinch of cayenne. Now made to order in 12 oz to-go cups!
Chai Sunshine
GRAB & GO LUNCH
Kale Southwest
A smoky walnut crumble with maple, chipotle chillies, a roasted almond apricot salsa macha, cilantro and pumpkin seed pesto, shredded kale, sesame seeds, red peppers, red cabbage, steamed forbidden rice,* and avocado. Served with our cilantro lime dressing.
Bali Rice Bowl
Steamed forbidden rice with greens*, seasonal vegetables, Pitchfork Farm kimchi, a housemade ginger and turmeric cashew and coconut milk cream, local egg, fresh lime and cilantro.
Rainbow Noodle Bowl
Bliss with every bite. Prepared lovingly with organic udon noodles, roasted house made peanut sauce, shredded kale, sesame seeds, and a multitude of energized rainbow vegetables! Our Tiger Peanut Lime Sauce is made with Roasted non-GMO Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, Vermont Maple Sriracha, Raw Honey and Vermont-made raw apple cider vinegar. We promise it will be love at first bite!
Avocado Pickle Toast
An avocado toast like never before. Served on locally sourced Shelburne Farms O’Bread, our signature cashew cheese, Haas avocado, an authentic roasted almond and apricot salsa macha, Pitchfork Farms “Full Send” kimchi, fresh cilantro and lemon.
HOT: Rosemary Bone Broth 12 oz
Fire, water, simmering bones, and beautiful herbs. This ancient healing recipe originated in the time of the hunter gather, and has boundless restorative properties. Grab a cup of hot to enjoy on the go, a jar of cold to heat up later for lunch, or 32oz frozen to add to your dishes at home. Ingredients: Turkey Bones, Garlic, Cumin, Onion, Carrots, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger, Cardamon, botswellia, Lemon, sage, rosemary, pepper, thyme, parsley.
HOT: Ayurvedic Kitchari
Our ancestors embraced simplicity and understood the need for the body to self regulate and become united in strength and spirit. Kitchari is a 2000 year old recipe that eliminates the constant digestive multitasking and allows our organs to focus and regenerate many times more energy. Kitchari contains digestive spices, no salt, a perfect amino acid chain, and magnificent leafy greens. Become one again with you. Ingredients: Bay Leaves, Black Pepper, Brown Basmati Rice, Cardamom Pods Whole Cloves, Carrots, Celery, Cilantro, Collard Greens, Cumin Seeds, Dried Mushrooms, Fennel, Fennel Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds, Tumeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander, Garlic, Leek, Mustard Seeds, Olive Oil, Parsley, Peppercorns, Red Cabbage, Rosemary, Salt, Sesame Oil, Water, Yellow Mung Dal Beans and Yellow Onion
HOT: Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup
A healing roasted carrot & sweet potato soup with fresh lime, ginger, Hawaiian turmeric & lemongrass. Spice roasted carrots alkalize the entire system and penetrate many layers deeper with the enduring attributes of coconut milk, fresh ginger, and electric yellow Hawaiian turmeric. This recipe’s basking flavor will make you feel wide-eyed and more alive! Its deep nutrient content will also ward off cellular aging and keep that playful spring in your step. Turmeric & ginger are rhizomes that grow wildly as a subterranean mass of roots that nutritionally penetrate all seven layers of the body. How deep is your day? How much more can you love? Organic & Local Ingredients: Carrots, Organic Sweet Potato, Coconut Milk, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Yellow Onion, Garlic, Celery, Lemongrass, Organic Almonds, Date, Vanilla, Ginger, Red Pepper Flake, Hawaiian Turmeric, Dried Mushroom, Coriander, Fresh Lime, Sea Salt & Black Pepper
COLD: 16 oz Thai Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup
A healing roasted carrot & sweet potato soup with fresh lime, ginger, Hawaiian turmeric & lemongrass. Spice roasted carrots alkalize the entire system and penetrate many layers deeper with the enduring attributes of coconut milk, fresh ginger, and electric yellow Hawaiian turmeric. This recipe’s basking flavor will make you feel wide-eyed and more alive! Its deep nutrient content will also ward off cellular aging and keep that playful spring in your step. Turmeric & ginger are rhizomes that grow wildly as a subterranean mass of roots that nutritionally penetrate all seven layers of the body. How deep is your day? How much more can you love? Organic & Local Ingredients: Carrots, Organic Sweet Potato, Coconut Milk, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Yellow Onion, Garlic, Celery, Lemongrass, Organic Almonds, Date, Vanilla, Ginger, Red Pepper Flake, Hawaiian Turmeric, Dried Mushroom, Coriander, Fresh Lime, Sea Salt & Black Pepper
COLD: 16 oz Ayurvedic Kitchari
Our ancestors embraced simplicity and understood the need for the body to self regulate and become united in strength and spirit. Kitchari is a 2000 year old recipe that eliminates the constant digestive multitasking and allows our organs to focus and regenerate many times more energy. Kitchari contains digestive spices, no salt, a perfect amino acid chain, and magnificent leafy greens. Become one again with you. Ingredients: Bay Leaves, Black Pepper, Brown Basmati Rice, Cardamom Pods Whole Cloves, Carrots, Celery, Cilantro, Collard Greens, Cumin Seeds, Dried Mushrooms, Fennel, Fennel Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds, Tumeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander, Garlic, Leek, Mustard Seeds, Olive Oil, Parsley, Peppercorns, Red Cabbage, Rosemary, Salt, Sesame Oil, Water, Yellow Mung Dal Beans and Yellow Onion
COLD: 16 oz Rosemary Bone Broth
A Powerful Wellness Tonic Use your gifts wisely and notice when they appear in the most unlikely places. Bone broth is a reverend extraction of meaningful benefits! This recipe taps into a naturally abundant resource of Vitamin A, Vitamin K, and collagen. It is fortified with turmeric, rosemary, lemon, and black pepper and we love the way it comforts us physically and illuminates our everyday. Ingredients: Purified water, turkey bones, carrots, celery, turmeric, lemon, rosemary, ginger, black pepper & sea salt
FROZEN: Rosemary Bone Broth
A Powerful Wellness Tonic Use your gifts wisely and notice when they appear in the most unlikely places. Bone broth is a reverend extraction of meaningful benefits! This recipe taps into a naturally abundant resource of Vitamin A, Vitamin K, and collagen. It is fortified with turmeric, rosemary, lemon, and black pepper and we love the way it comforts us physically and illuminates our everyday. Ingredients: Purified water, turkey bones, carrots, celery, turmeric, lemon, rosemary, ginger, black pepper & sea salt
HOT: Cowgirl Chili
Rainbow bright! Savor our three-bean chili with roasted delicata squash, organic pepitas, and just a hint of cacao. At Tomgirl we believe in choosing foods that make you feel brave. Our rainbow chili is for chilly adventures and nourishing the day at hand. Consider enjoying it as the ultimate savory breakfast with warm tortillas and fried eggs or extra hot sauce. Black beans and other legumes are packed with natural proteins that help you build muscle and retain your strength. Ingredients: Whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, yellow onion, carrot, red bell pepper, New Mexican chili flakes, fresh oregano, cumin, smoked paprika, delicata squash diced tomatoes, New Mexican pinto beans, black beans, red chili beans & fresh cilantro
COLD: 16 oz Cowgirl Chili
16 oz of our Rainbow bright cowgirl chili to to grab and heat up for later. Savor roasted delicata squash, organic pepitas, and just a hint of cacao. At Tomgirl we believe in choosing foods that make you feel brave. Our rainbow chili is for chilly adventures and nourishing the day at hand. Consider enjoying it as the ultimate savory breakfast with warm tortillas and fried eggs or extra hot sauce. Black beans and other legumes are packed with natural proteins that help you build muscle and retain your strength. Ingredients: Whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, yellow onion, carrot, red bell pepper, New Mexican chili flakes, fresh oregano, cumin, smoked paprika, delicata squash diced tomatoes, New Mexican pinto beans, black beans, red chili beans & fresh cilantro
COLD: 16 oz Lemongrass Miso Detox Broth
16 oz of our Lemongrass miso to grab and heat up for later. Creamy, nourishing, and detoxing, this beautiful broth will uplift on any cold day. Ingredients: Miso, Mushroom, Kombu, Fennel, Lemongrass, garlic, coconut oil, onion.
HOT: Lemongrass Miso
12 oz of our Lemongrass miso hot and ready to devour. Creamy, nourishing, and detoxing, this beautiful broth will uplift on any cold day. Ingredients: Miso, Mushroom, Kombu, Fennel, Lemongrass, garlic, coconut oil, onion.
SMOOTHIES & BOWLS
Beauty Berry
Beauty is in the body of the beholder. Our high-protein strawberry lemon shake is bursting with vitamin C from Brazilian camu camu, fresh mango, lemon peel, and a multitude of red-ripe strawberries. Our recipe also contains a special stress-relieving ingredient called Ashwagandha, a 3000 year old Ayurvedic remedy believed to elongate our youthful days. Ingredients: Strawberry, Mango, Cashews, Hemp Seeds, Lemon Fruit and Peel, Ashwagandha, Date, Rose Petals, and Brazilian Camp Camu *Contains Nuts
Green Zebra
A Rich & Refreshing Pineapple, Parsley and Kale Smoothie with Vanilla and Pea Protein. Feel lean and green! Our new high-protein Green Zebra smoothie is a morning made in healthy heaven. Its simple kale + parsley, and pineapple content is extremely light and alkalizing. Pineapple is abundant in digestive enzymes such as bromelain while kale is rich in chlorophyll. Both are independently alkaline forming and create a deep feeling of refreshment and nutrient penetration within each of our body’s cells. Low in Fruit Sugar, Low Fat and High Protein! And highly bioavailable! Ingredients: Organic Green Kale*, Pineapple, Organic Indian Cashews, Lemon, Ginger, Vanilla, & Pea Protein Contains Nuts.
Vanilla Strawberry Banana
A Tomgirl spin on a delicious classic that's organic, kid-friendly, and very very pink! We blend organic banana and strawberry to perfection with our housemade cashew milk and just a hint of maple syrup and a pinch of Himalayan salt.
Cold Brew Cream
BUILD ENERGY AND ENDURANCE Cold brew is a nourishing, flavorful and less acidic method of coffee-making that is gentler on your teeth and on your tummy, and just as energizing! Our Cold Brew Cream is a high performance coffee shake with high-protein hemp seeds and potassium-powered banana. We add a dash of cinnamon for sweetness and improved blood circulation, along with Peruvian Maca and Lucuma to enhance your physical stamina with two cultivated South American superfoods. Fill up and feel wonderful with our nourishing morning ritual. Local & Organic Ingredients: Brio Cold Brew Coffee, Fair Trade Banana, Organic Cashews, Organic Hemp Seed, Sea Salt, Date, and Peruvian Maca Powder
Pumpkin Crunch Smoothie
A pumpkin spice smoothie with organic superfoods & spices! Experience this nourishing autumn recipe with Peruvian lucuma, maca, hemp seeds, cinnamon, spices, banana & cashew! Served with our roasted oat & almond butter granola and optional coconut whipped cream and Brio flash-chilled espresso. Contains Nuts.
Peanut Butter Wow Wow
PB x Banana x Cacao. Do we need to say more? Ingredients: Organic Fair Trade Banana, Roasted Non GMO Peanut Butter, Sea Salt, Dates & Organic Raw Cacao
Açai in Paradise Bowl
Acai in Paradise! Taste an Amazon berry with a truly unique omega-9 content able to deliciously unravel inflammation in the body while contributing to the body’s need for energy with clean fatty acids - not fruit sugar. We supplement this natural wonder with five spice, pineapple, banana, ginger & date. Taste a truly plant-powered experience that supports happiness & wellbeing.
Blueberry Avocado Bowl
Nearly a pint of blueberries would make anyones day but we take it one step further by adding other nutritious ingredients such as blended avocado, lemon, ginger, and sprouted almonds and cashews. This low sugar and high vibration smoothie bowl is packed with vitamin E and antioxidants and provides the body with exceptional protein and minerals for the busy and beaming mind. Comes with the following toppings: Roasted Almond Butter Granola [GF], Seasonal Berries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Hemp and Coconut Flakes. Add a Hemp protein, almond butter, or peanut butter boost for extra energy and flavor! Photo: shows serving suggestion with walnuts.
BAKED GOODS & ENERGIZING TREATS
Amazing Pumpkin Muffins!
Time for our amazing pumpkin muffins! It's a love your body breakfast with 100% vegan + gluten-free ingredients and a recipe that contains ample antioxidants, plant protein and omega-3s Our loving ingredients: almond flour, organic gluten-free oats, organic gluten-free flour blend [rice and brown rice], organic pumpkin seeds, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, spices, organic non GMO sunflower oil, vanilla extract & organic chia seeds
Spiced Breakfast Oats
That feeling when something you love feels warm and cupped between your hands... It could be your dog, but it could be your ---> b r e a k f a s t! This enriching spiced recipe is abundant with superfoods and organic all-natural nourishment to courageously combat your day. Greet today with gladness! Loving ingredients: gluten-free oats*, coconut flakes*, chia seeds*, papaya*, chopped dates, coconut milk powder*, Thompson raisins*, cinnamon, maca*, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon & pink Himalayan salt Easy instructions: (1) remove lid and add hot water - leaving approximately 1 inch of space from the top. (2) Add your choice of sweetener to taste & a splash of your favorite milk or dairy-free alternative (3) Stir everything together! (4) Replace the lid and allow the ingredients to mix and mingle for 4 minutes (5) Open sesame! Now take a deep inhale of the warm fragrant spices and nuzzle up to your first blissed-out bite.
Jojo Bar
The JOJO bar. A.K.A the bar with a JOY for JOURNEYING outdoors. This is the perfect snack to take with you on on a hike or any outing. It's sweet, filling, and extremely satisfying. Ingredients: Roasted almond butter, coconut oil, VT maple syrup, dates, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sea salt, and vanilla extract.
Pitaya Beauty Bread [V+GF]
Pink is the color of feeling open to possibilities. It is more than the heart. It is the body and mind moving as one. Here is a daily bread to motivate your imagination as much as it synergizes the intangible desires of your heart into new & reassuring experiences happening right before your very eyes.... Loving ingredients: paleo baking flour, coconut flour, almond flour, rolled oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, flax seeds, poppy seeds, beet, pitaya, sunflower seeds, coconut flakes, cashew milk, fair-trade banana, coconut oil, walnuts & Vermont maple syrup All organic ingredients
Chia Brownie Bon Bons
A Rich and Chewy Brain Boosting Brownie Bite with Sprouted Walnuts, Raw Cacao, and Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids Ingredients Organic Walnuts, Organic Dates, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil. All ingredients promote an amazing source of energy and mental clarity. Feel your best!
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
A gluten free crunch of organic toasted almond and 65% dark chocolate. "Yum" doesn't even begin to describe it. Ingredients Milanese buckwheat flour, Vermont creamery butter, organic toasted almonds, bittersweet dark chocolate- 65%, organic brown sugar, cane sugar, free range eggs and sea salt.
16 oz Roasty Oatsy Almond Granola
An almond butter sunrise with maple, vanilla, and hemp. Fiber-filled oats and nutritious almond butter make a formidable pair that provides the body with natural energy. Our recipe is 100% antioxident-rich-rich Vermont maple sweetened, so you can munch one crunch to your heart's content. Make it a golden day! Ingredients: Spanish almonds, gluten-free oats, Vermont maple syrup, roasted almond butter, hemp seeds, white sesame seeds, vanilla bean & sea salt. Vegan & Gluten-Free Contains nuts.
16 oz Savory Trail Mix
HAPPY BY THE HANDFUL Life’s a little cozier when organic roasted nuts and seeds and Vermont maple sriracha nuzzle up with a blissful assortment of herbs and spices. Plant-based fats are a harbinger of magical health properties from their easily absorbed Vitamin E, and their many reserves of anti-oxidants that protect against free radical damage. Take this adventure to the top and savor each step of the way. Local* & Organic Ingredients: Almonds, Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Pepita Seeds, Vermont Maple Syrup*, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil*, Thyme, Cumin, Chipotle, Vermont Maple Sriracha* and Maldon Sea Salt
16 oz Southwest Walnuts
Smoky sweet omega-3s! Your brain could use a little extra TLC when indulging in your favorite home cooked meal. Our Southwest Walnuts are loaded with life! Walnuts are a unique and valuable source of antioxidants and omega-3s praised for their positive impact on the mind, immune system, and more. Our spices will make any salad feel like a sin so you can healthfully load up on the goodness you need. Organic Ingredients: Organic Walnuts, Organic Amino Acids, Maple Sugar, Organic Chipotle, Cumin & Spices
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
100% Vegan chocolate mousse with the benefit of raw flavonoid antioxidants, and the amino acid arginine. excellent for cardiovascular energy, total happiness, and a smiling heart. Ingredients: Hass Avocado, Coconut Milk, Vermont Wood-Fired Maple Syrup, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Vanilla.
16 OZ JUICES & NUT MILKS
Healing Heart Chakra
47% Awakening Greens Juice with Lemon/Lime & Tropical Ginger. Ingredients: Organic Apple*, Cucumber*, Rainbow Chard, Celery, Collard Greens*, Green Kale*, Parsley, Fresh Lemon/Lime, and Tropical Ginger (Hawaii & Peru). *Local
Greens & Ginger
Feel courageous! Our bold blend of dark leafy greens pressed with calming ginger will help you feel strong and clear anytime of day. Ingredients: Greens Juice Blend (Organic Celery, Organic Rainbow Chard, Organic Green Kale, Organic Collard Greens, Apple*) and Tropical Ginger (Hawaii & Peru) * = Local
Celery Juice
Circulate peace of mind. Celery juice in its pure form can rehydrate the body and prepare you for your day. Embrace simplicity at its best with this green and glowing super-juice. Ingredients: 100% Pure Organic Celery
Mango Lime Greens & Avocado
A Nourishing Green Smoothie with Cilantro, Kale & Ginger. This creamy, tropical green smoothie brings total bliss to the body, our most comforting meal replacement. Ingredients: Apple*, Mango, Avocado, Kale*, Cilantro*, Lime, and Peruvian Ginger. *Local
Happiness (CBD)
A CBD Hemp Honey Tea you can Hug with Vermont Extracted CBD Oil. Ingredients: Filtered Water, California Lemon, Luce Farm Hemp Honey, Hemp Extract, Peruvian Ginger, and Pink Himalayan Salt.
Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade
This spicy Vermont maple lemonade is a perfect pick me up! Raw ginger can reduce inflammation, relieve tension, and promote blood flow throughout the body. Try me hot: Add one part hot water Ingredients: Purified water, California lemon, Wood-Fired Maple Syrup, Tropical Ginger.
Beet Apple Carrot Lime
This liver cleansing live-juice helps boost metabolism and burn calories with its white blood cell building lime and antiviral hot cayenne. Beets are uniquely high in iron, beta-carotene, and nitrates. Our favorite year-round remedy for cold and flu season and optimal cardiovascular health. Local* & Organic Ingredients: Apples*, Carrots, Beet Root*, Lime & Cayenne
Vanilla Almond Milk
A lightly sweetened nut-milk to comfort and revive! Feel hydrated and fortified. Enjoy warm on a chilly day. Ingredients: Purified Water, Organic Dry roasted Almond Butter, Medjool Dates, Orchid Vanilla Bean, Pink Himalayan Salt.
Lemon Ginger Shot
Organic pressed ginger juice & fresh squeezed lemon with a pinch of cayenne! Ingredients: Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cayenne Powder
Hot Apple Cider
CLEAR YOUR MIND Our most popular body energizer and grounding digestive aid. Live apple cider vinegar is mentally awakening and motivating. Dig into your day and conquer anything. You are powerful! Build digestive fire and connect with your every strength. We love it warm on the stove any time of year. Ingredients: Local Apple*, Fresh Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne & New Mexican Chillies
Aronia Berry Wellness Shot
a local berry and raw honey twist on our classic lemon ginger shot. We add pressed aronia berries made in Vermont by our friends at Sisters Of Anarchy Ice Cream. These black-purple berries have some of the highest orac density in the wellness kingdom! Higher than the touted açaí berry AND local to our corner of the Northeast. Ingredients: Aronia Berry Syrup, Lemon, Ginger, Raw Honey.
Greens Shot
HI VIBE SIDES & DRESSINGS
Avocado
Cage-Free Golden Egg
Extra Pitchfork Pickle Kimchi
3 oz Electric Hummingbird Dressing
Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt
3 oz Golden Cashew Coconut
Make it a golden day! Our sunny coconut cream is made with organic roasted cashew butter, coconut milk, organic ginger juice, lime & turmeric! It is THE burst of sunshine your warm bowl of grains, your tempeh or tofu is simply yearning for. We love this golden recipe on a big bowl of steamed rice with assorted raw & roasted vegetables, an egg, maybe some kimchi, and absolutely avocado! Heavens, it could even be a terrific vegan hollandaise for your breakfast eggs and toast. Lead with your heart and life will come up roses. Ingredients: coconut milk, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, maple sugar, organic aminos, salt & black pepper
3 oz Tiger Peanut Lime Sauce
It’s a healthy addiction. And yes, we’re addicted too! I mean when roasted peanut butter mingles with lime, chillies and coconut milk - the outcome is pure joy! Just shout, “more carrots and peppers please! We need more crisp and crunchy vegetables to dip!” Not to mention the delights of seared tempeh or tofu on a pristine bowl of soba noodles. Just add a little pacific nori and you could be the queen of tasty and convenient cuisine with one magic jar of our famous and very satisfying recipe. Ingredients: toasted sesame oil, roasted non-gmo peanut butter, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, VT maple syrup, coconut milk, VT maple sriracha & aminos
BEAUTY
Facial Polish
Awaken your skin and cleanse your pores with this beautifying facial polish. Exfoliate everyday! Moisturize and replenish with vibrant enzymes and nutrients from raw honey and essential oils. Ingredients: Organic Cake Sugar, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Raw Honey, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, Vanilla Bean, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Lemon Balm Essential Oil, Orange Essential Oil, Lemon Essential Oil. Contains Nuts.
Beauty Milk Bath
Feel the magic of a thousand year old tradition as you slip into the creamy waters of this beauty milk bath. Alpha hydroxy acid/lactic acid an exfoliant found in milk, breaks down dead skin cells, leaving skin feeling soft and supple. Lactic acid also helps to reduce inflammation and increase the turnover of collagen. Enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating soak. Ingredients: Organic Coconut Milk Powder, Organic Whole Milk Powder, Goat's Milk Powder, Sodium Bicarbonate, Organic Fennel Essential Oil, Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil
Rose Water Atomizer
Orange Blossom Atomizer
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tomgirl is a place where we make colorful recipes, promote health and wellness in our community, spread knowledge and support one another's unlimited potential with healing rainbow foods. From season to season, we obsess over new and nourishing recipes to help you feel your best. Located in the heart of Burlington, VT serving up breakfast and lunch offerings, superfood smoothies, raw juices, cleanses, and tasty treats!
266 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401