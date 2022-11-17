Istanbul Kebab House imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Istanbul Kebab House

2,142 Reviews

$$

175 Church Street

Burlington, NY 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shish Kebab
Doner Kebab
Baklava

Appetizers

Small Meze Platter

$14.99

great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks

Large Meze Platter

$19.99

great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks

Lavash Bread

$1.99

great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks

Babaganoush

$8.50

smoked eggplant, roasted red pepper, tahini, garlic, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil. recommended with lavash bread.

Turkish Salsa

$8.50

garden fresh tomato, onion, pepper, parsley, garlic, herbs, hand blended with organic turkish extra virgin olive oil and turkish pomegranate sauce. recommended with lavash bread.

Hummus

$8.50

flavorful organic turkish chickpeas blended with creamy tahini sauce, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil, hint of fresh garlic. recommended with lavash bread.

Haydari

$8.50

homemade filtered yogurt, fresh garlic, dill. recommended with lavash bread.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.99

extra thin vine leaves imported from turkey and hand stuffed with turkish rice, pine nuts, black currants, turkish herbs

Crispy Phyllo Cheese Rolls

$8.99

golden crisp pastry rolls filled with turkish white cheese, parsley, served with red pepper coulis

Falafel APP

$9.99

homemade croquette of organic turkish chickpeas blended with garden fresh celery, parsley, onion, garlic, tahini, house blend of 12 spices, served with our yogurt sauce

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus

$17.99

marinated, chargrilled octopus, roasted cauliflower & carrot, grilled onion & tomato topped with browned butter & herb sauce

Bulgur Croquettes

$11.99

two large croquettes one stuffed with seasoned chicken, one with seasoned beef. both mixed with walnut, red pepper, onion, garlic

Zucchini Fritter

$11.99

with carrot, parsley, dill, topped with red pepper coulis, served with yogurt sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.99

tender calamari lightly breaded, with yogurt dipping sauce

Dinner Sides

Fresh Cut Veggies

$3.50

carrot, cucumber, celery

Home Fries

$3.99

Olives

$6.99

Rice Pilav

$3.00

Turkish White Cheese

$6.99

Earthenware Casseroles

smokey casseroles baked in turkish earthenware bowls, served sizzling hot with our turkish rice pilav

Shrimp Guvec

$24.99

tender shrimp, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant, creamy tomato & vegetable sauce, topped with cheese

Chicken Guvec

$21.99

tender pieces of grilled marinated chicken breast, with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant

Lamb Guvec

$24.99

tender pieces of grilled marinated lamb with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant

Lamb Meatball Guvec

$22.99

grilled lamb meatball with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant

Vegetable Guvec

$19.99

delicious blend of tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, potato, eggplant, carrot, garlic

Swordfish Guvec

$24.99

our tender grilled swordfish with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant

House Specials

Lamb Stuffed Eggplant

$21.99

fire roasted eggplant stuffed with ground lamb, tomato, red pepper, onion, garlic, parsley, with rice pilav, yogurt cucumber sauce

Vegetable Stuffed Eggplant

$19.99

fire roasted eggplant stuffed with roasted red pepper, onion, tomato, garlic, parsley, served with rice pilav & yogurt cucumber sauce

Soups & Salads

Istanbul Salad

$12.99

mesclun greens, carrot, corn, with our homemade pickled red cabbage, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing

Shepherd Salad

$11.99

a mediterranean classic chopped salad with garden fresh tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, parsley, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil & pomegranate dressing

Turkish Red Lentil Soup

$7.50

a delicious blend of organic turkish red lentils, turkish seasoning, fresh herbs

Cucumber Soup

$7.50

a cold soup made with garden fresh cucumber, garlic, dill, yogurt

Traditional Kebabs

all kebabs are freshly prepared, marinated, and char-grilled, served with turkish rice pilav, side of greens, garnished with house pickled red cabbage, and house marinated onion

Doner Kebab

$18.99

our house made, marinated lamb and beef slow roasted to perfection on vertical rotisserie, sliced thin

Lamb Shish Kebab

$23.99

tender lamb marinated in our house sauce, grilled on skewers

Tenderloin Shish Kebab

$29.99

beef tenderloin marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers

Chicken Shish Kebab

$19.99

chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers

Swordfish Kebab

$23.99

thick succulent swordfish marinated, grilled to perfection

Surf & Turf Kebab

$28.99

tender swordfish and beef tenderloin marinated in our house sauce and grilled on skewers

Adana Kebab

$20.99

hand ground lamb seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy

Beyti Kebab

$23.99

adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt

Chicken Adana Kebab

$19.99

hand ground chicken seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy

Lamb Meatball

$20.99

ground lamb patties seasoned with onion, parsley, garlic, flavorful turkish herbs, char-grilled

Mixed Grill Kebab

$35.99

generous portion of döner, chicken & lamb shish, chicken adana, lamb meatball, great for sharing!

Pistachio Lamb Adana

$22.99

hand ground lamb packed with turkish pistachios, seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy

Pistachio Lamb Beyti

$25.99

our pistachio lamb kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt

Pistachio Chicken Adana

$21.99

hand ground chicken packed with turkish pistachios, seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy

Pistachio Chicken Beyti

$24.99

our pistachio chicken kebab our chicken adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt

Chicken Beyti

$22.99

our chicken adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt

A-Z Cocktails

Baybreeze

$7.50

Bellini

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gin Martini

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Manhattan

$9.50

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Seabreeze

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Vodka Martini

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Beer & Cider

Corona

$6.00

12oz bottle

Labatt Non Alcoholic

$6.00

non alcoholic beer, 12oz bottle

Efes Mediterranean Beer

$8.00

11.2oz bottle, istanbul, turkey

Heineken

$6.00

12oz bottle

Long Trail Ale

$6.00

12oz bottle

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

12oz bottle

Glutenberg IPA

$8.00

gluten free beer, 16oz can, Quebec, CA

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$6.00

Citizens Cider Dirty Mayor

$8.00

with ginger & touch of lemon 16oz can, burlington, vt

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.50

american style IPA, hop forward with a bright citrus & pine aroma, nice dry finish, very drinkable, shelburne, vermont

Conehead

$7.00

zero gravity craft brewery, single hop wheat IPA, with all citra hops, completely satisfyingly awesome in its crispiness and well-rounded hopaliciousness, Burlington, VT

Valor Ale

$7.00

14th star brewing company, american style red ale well-balanced, easy drinking, fruity esters, nutty malt flavors & soft, clean finish, St. Albans, VT

Heart of Lothian

$7.00

drop in brewery, scottish ale, Middlebury, VT

Switchback Ale

$7.00

unfiltered, reddish-amber ale, well-balanced, complex flavor with unusually smooth and refreshing character, burlington, vermont

Bay State DIPA

$8.00

rock art brewery, american style double/imperial IPA, Morrisville, VT

Yorkshire Porter

$8.00

queen city brewery, english porter, rich, full bodied, well-balanced, unparalleled smoothness, malt profile that accentuates the chocolate and coffee-like, character

Unified Press, Citizens Cider

$7.50

Cold And Hot Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.25

10oz bottle, brooklyn, new york

Ayran Yogurt Drink

$3.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Green Mountain Coffee

$2.50

Apple Tea

$2.50

Rosehip

$3.00

House Cocktails

Sultana

$11.00

fig infused kettle one vodka, cointreau, elderflower liqueur, orange twist

Bodrum Breeze

$12.00

fresh muddled cucumber and mint leaves, kettle one botanical cucumber mint vodka, chartreuse, french ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, cucumber garnish

Red on Sun

$11.00

Mediusa

$13.00

Mocha Kiss

$13.00

double ristretto espresso, silo vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, frangelico, chocolate garnish

Turka-rita

$11.00

Antayla Twist

$12.00

jose cuervo gold tequila, solerno blood orange liqueur, organic strawberry lemon and thyme shrub, mixed fruit juice, seltzer, candied orange peel

Nectar of Gods

$11.00

Sultan's Coffee

$10.00

Efe Raki Blue

$9.00

traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif

Efe Raki Green

$10.00

traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif

Efe Black Raki

$11.00

Liquor

Coursoivier V.S.

$9.50

Hennessy V.S.

$10.50

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$13.00

Coursoivier V.S.-Shot

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.-Shot

$10.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Shot

$12.50

Coursoivier V.S.-Rocks

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.-Rocks

$10.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Rocks

$12.50

Coursoivier V.S.-Double

$12.00

Hennessy V.S.-Double

$13.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Double

$15.50

Amaretto

$8.50

Applejack

$7.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$8.50

Campari

$9.00

Chambord Royale

$9.50

Kahluah

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Southern Comford

$7.00

Applejack-Shot

$6.50

Amaretto-Shot

$8.00

Aperol-Shot

$8.50

Baileys-Shot

$8.00

Campari-Shot

$8.50

Chambord Royale-Shot

$9.00

Kahluah-Shot

$8.00

Jagermeister-Shot

$7.00

Southern Comford-Shot

$6.50

Applejack-Rocks

$6.50

Amaretto-Rocks

$8.00

Aperol-Rocks

$8.50

Baileys-Rocks

$8.00

Campari-Rocks

$8.50

Chambord Royale-Rocks

$9.00

Kahluah-Rocks

$8.00

Jagermeister-Rocks

$7.00

Southern Comford-Rocks

$6.50

Applejack-Double

$9.50

Amaretto-Double

$11.00

Aperol-Double

$11.50

Baileys-Double

$11.00

Campari-Double

$11.50

Chambord Royale-Double

$12.00

Kahluah-Double

$11.00

Jagermeister-Double

$10.00

Southern Comford-Double

$9.50

House Gin

$7.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Tangueray

$8.50

House Gin-Shot

$6.50

Barr Hill-Shot

$11.50

Beefeater-Shot

$7.50

Hendricks-Shot

$9.50

Sapphire-Shot

$8.50

Tangueray-Shot

$8.00

House Gin-Rocks

$6.50

Barr Hill-Rocks

$11.50

Beefeater-Rocks

$7.50

Hendricks-Rocks

$9.50

Tangueray-Rocks

$8.00

Sapphire-Rocks

$8.50

House Gin-Double

$9.50

Barr Hill-Double

$14.50

Beefeater-Double

$10.50

Hendricks-Double

$12.50

Tangueray-Double

$11.00

Sapphire-Double

$11.50

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers

$8.50

House Rum-Shot

$6.50

Bacardi-Shot

$7.00

Captain Morgan-Shot

$7.00

Meyers-Shot

$8.00

House Rum-Rocks

$6.50

Bacardi-Rocks

$7.00

Captain Morgan-Rocks

$7.00

Meyers-Rocks

$8.00

House Rum-Double

$9.50

Bacardi-Double

$10.00

Captain Morgan-Double

$10.00

Meyers-Double

$11.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

Patron Gold

$15.50

Casamigos

$16.00

House Tequila-Shot

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Shot

$7.00

Patron Silver-Shot

$14.00

Patron Gold-Shot

$15.00

House Tequila-Rocks

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Rocks

$7.00

Patron Silver-Rocks

$14.00

Patron Gold-Rocks

$15.00

House Tequila-Double

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Double

$10.50

Patron Silver-Double

$17.00

Patron Gold-Double

$18.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$9.50

Stolichnaya

$8.50

Titos Handmade

$8.50

House Vodka-Shot

$6.50

Absolute-Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose-Shot

$9.50

Kettle One-Shot

$9.00

Skyy-Shot

$7.00

Stolichnaya-Shot

$8.00

Titos Handmade-Shot

$8.00

House Vodka-Rocks

$6.50

Absolute-Rocks

$8.00

Grey Goose-Rocks

$9.50

Kettle One-Rocks

$9.00

Skyy-Rocks

$7.00

Stolichnaya-Rocks

$8.00

Titos Handmade-Rocks

$8.00

House Vodka-Double

$9.50

Absolute-Double

$11.00

Grey Goose-Double

$12.50

Kettle One-Double

$12.00

Skyy-Double

$10.00

Stolichnaya-Double

$11.00

Titos Handmade-Double

$11.00

Bourbon

Rye

Canadian

Single Malt Scotch

Blended Malt Scotch

Irish

Wine

Yakut

$9.00

eastern anatolia, turkey

Angora

$9.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Syrah

$9.00

syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey

Egeo

$11.00

cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey

Corvus, Karga

$10.50

kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey

Selection Red

$11.00

öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey

Red Wine Flight

$17.99

bartender's choice, four of our turkish red wines, great for tasting!

Yakut-BOTTLE

$38.00

eastern anatolia, turkey

Angora-BOTTLE

$38.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey

Corvus, Karga-BOTTLE

$50.00

kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Syrah-BOTTLE

$45.00

syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey

Selection, Okuzgozu Bogazkere-BOTTLE

$50.00

öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey

Egeo-BOTTLE

$50.00

cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey

Shah-BOTTLE

$60.00

syrah, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, avsa island, marmara, turkey

Urla, Vourla-BOTTLE

$60.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, boğazkere, syrah, aegean, turkey

Pendora, Okuzgozu,BOTTLE

$63.00

öküzgözü

Prestige, Kalecik Karasi-BOTTLE

$65.00

ankara, turkey

Prestige, Okuzgozu-BOTTLE

$63.00

diyarbakir, turkey

Altin Kopuk

$10.00

brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey

Segura Viudas

$9.00

cava metodo tradicional, spain

Valdo

$9.50

prosecco, spain

Altin Kopuk-BOTTLE

$45.00

brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey

Rudiwiest, Mosel Riesling

$8.00

riesling, germany

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$16.00

Sandeman 20yr

$16.00

Rudiwiest, Mosel Riesling-BOTTLE

$36.00

riesling, germany

Cankaya

$9.00

narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay

$9.00

chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey

Lal

$9.00

rosé, aegean, turkey

Selection, Narince-Emir

$10.50

emir, cappadocia, turkey

Camlibag White

$9.00

vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey

Leyla

$8.00

sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey

White Wine Flight

$17.99

bartender's choice, four of our turkish white wines, great for tasting!

Cankaya-BOTTLE

$38.00

narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey

Camlibag-BOTTLE

$45.00

vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey

Lal-BOTTLE

$45.00

rosé, aegean, turkey

Selection, Narince-Emir-BOTTLE

$50.00

emir, cappadocia, turkey

Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay-BOTTLE

$45.00

chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey

Leyla-BOTTLE

$38.00

sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey

Prestige, Narince-BOTTLE

$60.00

cappadocia, turkey

Sweets

Baklava

$8.99

fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio

1 Piece Baklava

$3.50

fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio

Turkish Rice Pudding

$7.99

creamy sweet vanilla pudding with turkish rice, lightly browned on top

Almond Pudding

$7.99

creamy vanilla pudding with roasted almonds, a delicious taste, topped with cinnamon

Kunefe

$9.99

this delicious treat is made with traditional turkish sweet cheese sandwiched between layers of packed shredded wheat, baked crisp, topped with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio

Digestiv & Wine

Courvoisier V.S.

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.

$10.00

Newhall Farm Ice Cider

$12.50

ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$12.50

Sandeman Porto

$7.00

Steindorfer

$13.50

beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria

Taylor Gladgate Porto

$10.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Absinthe Pour

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Rose Lillet

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Kids

Mini Chicken Shish Kebab

$9.99

hand cut homefries or rice

Kids Doner Kebab Plate

$9.99

hand cut homefries or rice

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

on lavash bread

Kids Grilled Meatball Plate

$9.99

hand cut homefries or rice

Attributes and Amenities
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay

175 Church Street, Burlington, NY 05401

Istanbul Kebab House image

