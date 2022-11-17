- Home
Istanbul Kebab House
2,142 Reviews
$$
175 Church Street
Burlington, NY 05401
Popular Items
Appetizers
Small Meze Platter
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Large Meze Platter
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Lavash Bread
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Babaganoush
smoked eggplant, roasted red pepper, tahini, garlic, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil. recommended with lavash bread.
Turkish Salsa
garden fresh tomato, onion, pepper, parsley, garlic, herbs, hand blended with organic turkish extra virgin olive oil and turkish pomegranate sauce. recommended with lavash bread.
Hummus
flavorful organic turkish chickpeas blended with creamy tahini sauce, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil, hint of fresh garlic. recommended with lavash bread.
Haydari
homemade filtered yogurt, fresh garlic, dill. recommended with lavash bread.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
extra thin vine leaves imported from turkey and hand stuffed with turkish rice, pine nuts, black currants, turkish herbs
Crispy Phyllo Cheese Rolls
golden crisp pastry rolls filled with turkish white cheese, parsley, served with red pepper coulis
Falafel APP
homemade croquette of organic turkish chickpeas blended with garden fresh celery, parsley, onion, garlic, tahini, house blend of 12 spices, served with our yogurt sauce
Grilled Mediterranean Octopus
marinated, chargrilled octopus, roasted cauliflower & carrot, grilled onion & tomato topped with browned butter & herb sauce
Bulgur Croquettes
two large croquettes one stuffed with seasoned chicken, one with seasoned beef. both mixed with walnut, red pepper, onion, garlic
Zucchini Fritter
with carrot, parsley, dill, topped with red pepper coulis, served with yogurt sauce
Fried Calamari
tender calamari lightly breaded, with yogurt dipping sauce
Dinner Sides
Earthenware Casseroles
Shrimp Guvec
tender shrimp, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant, creamy tomato & vegetable sauce, topped with cheese
Chicken Guvec
tender pieces of grilled marinated chicken breast, with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant
Lamb Guvec
tender pieces of grilled marinated lamb with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant
Lamb Meatball Guvec
grilled lamb meatball with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant
Vegetable Guvec
delicious blend of tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, potato, eggplant, carrot, garlic
Swordfish Guvec
our tender grilled swordfish with tomato, mushroom, onion, pepper, eggplant
House Specials
Lamb Stuffed Eggplant
fire roasted eggplant stuffed with ground lamb, tomato, red pepper, onion, garlic, parsley, with rice pilav, yogurt cucumber sauce
Vegetable Stuffed Eggplant
fire roasted eggplant stuffed with roasted red pepper, onion, tomato, garlic, parsley, served with rice pilav & yogurt cucumber sauce
Soups & Salads
Istanbul Salad
mesclun greens, carrot, corn, with our homemade pickled red cabbage, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing
Shepherd Salad
a mediterranean classic chopped salad with garden fresh tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, parsley, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil & pomegranate dressing
Turkish Red Lentil Soup
a delicious blend of organic turkish red lentils, turkish seasoning, fresh herbs
Cucumber Soup
a cold soup made with garden fresh cucumber, garlic, dill, yogurt
Traditional Kebabs
Doner Kebab
our house made, marinated lamb and beef slow roasted to perfection on vertical rotisserie, sliced thin
Lamb Shish Kebab
tender lamb marinated in our house sauce, grilled on skewers
Tenderloin Shish Kebab
beef tenderloin marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
Chicken Shish Kebab
chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
Swordfish Kebab
thick succulent swordfish marinated, grilled to perfection
Surf & Turf Kebab
tender swordfish and beef tenderloin marinated in our house sauce and grilled on skewers
Adana Kebab
hand ground lamb seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy
Beyti Kebab
adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt
Chicken Adana Kebab
hand ground chicken seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy
Lamb Meatball
ground lamb patties seasoned with onion, parsley, garlic, flavorful turkish herbs, char-grilled
Mixed Grill Kebab
generous portion of döner, chicken & lamb shish, chicken adana, lamb meatball, great for sharing!
Pistachio Lamb Adana
hand ground lamb packed with turkish pistachios, seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy
Pistachio Lamb Beyti
our pistachio lamb kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt
Pistachio Chicken Adana
hand ground chicken packed with turkish pistachios, seasoned with turkish maraş pepper and parsley, mildly spicy
Pistachio Chicken Beyti
our pistachio chicken kebab our chicken adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt
Chicken Beyti
our chicken adana kebab wrapped in lavash bread, topped with turkish maraş pepper & browned butter herb sauce, yogurt
A-Z Cocktails
Baybreeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Shirley
French 75
Gin Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Tequila Sunrise
Vodka Martini
White Russian
Beer & Cider
Corona
12oz bottle
Labatt Non Alcoholic
non alcoholic beer, 12oz bottle
Efes Mediterranean Beer
11.2oz bottle, istanbul, turkey
Heineken
12oz bottle
Long Trail Ale
12oz bottle
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
12oz bottle
Glutenberg IPA
gluten free beer, 16oz can, Quebec, CA
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Citizens Cider Dirty Mayor
with ginger & touch of lemon 16oz can, burlington, vt
Fiddlehead IPA
american style IPA, hop forward with a bright citrus & pine aroma, nice dry finish, very drinkable, shelburne, vermont
Conehead
zero gravity craft brewery, single hop wheat IPA, with all citra hops, completely satisfyingly awesome in its crispiness and well-rounded hopaliciousness, Burlington, VT
Valor Ale
14th star brewing company, american style red ale well-balanced, easy drinking, fruity esters, nutty malt flavors & soft, clean finish, St. Albans, VT
Heart of Lothian
drop in brewery, scottish ale, Middlebury, VT
Switchback Ale
unfiltered, reddish-amber ale, well-balanced, complex flavor with unusually smooth and refreshing character, burlington, vermont
Bay State DIPA
rock art brewery, american style double/imperial IPA, Morrisville, VT
Yorkshire Porter
queen city brewery, english porter, rich, full bodied, well-balanced, unparalleled smoothness, malt profile that accentuates the chocolate and coffee-like, character
Unified Press, Citizens Cider
Cold And Hot Drinks
House Cocktails
Sultana
fig infused kettle one vodka, cointreau, elderflower liqueur, orange twist
Bodrum Breeze
fresh muddled cucumber and mint leaves, kettle one botanical cucumber mint vodka, chartreuse, french ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, cucumber garnish
Red on Sun
Mediusa
Mocha Kiss
double ristretto espresso, silo vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, frangelico, chocolate garnish
Turka-rita
Antayla Twist
jose cuervo gold tequila, solerno blood orange liqueur, organic strawberry lemon and thyme shrub, mixed fruit juice, seltzer, candied orange peel
Nectar of Gods
Sultan's Coffee
Efe Raki Blue
traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif
Efe Raki Green
traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif
Efe Black Raki
Liquor
Coursoivier V.S.
Hennessy V.S.
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Coursoivier V.S.-Shot
Hennessy V.S.-Shot
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Shot
Coursoivier V.S.-Rocks
Hennessy V.S.-Rocks
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Rocks
Coursoivier V.S.-Double
Hennessy V.S.-Double
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Double
Amaretto
Applejack
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Chambord Royale
Kahluah
Jagermeister
Southern Comford
Applejack-Shot
Amaretto-Shot
Aperol-Shot
Baileys-Shot
Campari-Shot
Chambord Royale-Shot
Kahluah-Shot
Jagermeister-Shot
Southern Comford-Shot
Applejack-Rocks
Amaretto-Rocks
Aperol-Rocks
Baileys-Rocks
Campari-Rocks
Chambord Royale-Rocks
Kahluah-Rocks
Jagermeister-Rocks
Southern Comford-Rocks
Applejack-Double
Amaretto-Double
Aperol-Double
Baileys-Double
Campari-Double
Chambord Royale-Double
Kahluah-Double
Jagermeister-Double
Southern Comford-Double
House Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Hendricks
Sapphire
Tangueray
House Gin-Shot
Barr Hill-Shot
Beefeater-Shot
Hendricks-Shot
Sapphire-Shot
Tangueray-Shot
House Gin-Rocks
Barr Hill-Rocks
Beefeater-Rocks
Hendricks-Rocks
Tangueray-Rocks
Sapphire-Rocks
House Gin-Double
Barr Hill-Double
Beefeater-Double
Hendricks-Double
Tangueray-Double
Sapphire-Double
House Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Meyers
House Rum-Shot
Bacardi-Shot
Captain Morgan-Shot
Meyers-Shot
House Rum-Rocks
Bacardi-Rocks
Captain Morgan-Rocks
Meyers-Rocks
House Rum-Double
Bacardi-Double
Captain Morgan-Double
Meyers-Double
House Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Patron Gold
Casamigos
House Tequila-Shot
Jose Cuervo Gold-Shot
Patron Silver-Shot
Patron Gold-Shot
House Tequila-Rocks
Jose Cuervo Gold-Rocks
Patron Silver-Rocks
Patron Gold-Rocks
House Tequila-Double
Jose Cuervo Gold-Double
Patron Silver-Double
Patron Gold-Double
House Vodka
Absolute
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stolichnaya
Titos Handmade
House Vodka-Shot
Absolute-Shot
Grey Goose-Shot
Kettle One-Shot
Skyy-Shot
Stolichnaya-Shot
Titos Handmade-Shot
House Vodka-Rocks
Absolute-Rocks
Grey Goose-Rocks
Kettle One-Rocks
Skyy-Rocks
Stolichnaya-Rocks
Titos Handmade-Rocks
House Vodka-Double
Absolute-Double
Grey Goose-Double
Kettle One-Double
Skyy-Double
Stolichnaya-Double
Titos Handmade-Double
Bourbon
Rye
Canadian
Single Malt Scotch
Blended Malt Scotch
Irish
Wine
Yakut
eastern anatolia, turkey
Angora
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Syrah
syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey
Egeo
cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey
Corvus, Karga
kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey
Selection Red
öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey
Red Wine Flight
bartender's choice, four of our turkish red wines, great for tasting!
Yakut-BOTTLE
eastern anatolia, turkey
Angora-BOTTLE
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey
Corvus, Karga-BOTTLE
kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Syrah-BOTTLE
syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey
Selection, Okuzgozu Bogazkere-BOTTLE
öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey
Egeo-BOTTLE
cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey
Shah-BOTTLE
syrah, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, avsa island, marmara, turkey
Urla, Vourla-BOTTLE
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, boğazkere, syrah, aegean, turkey
Pendora, Okuzgozu,BOTTLE
öküzgözü
Prestige, Kalecik Karasi-BOTTLE
ankara, turkey
Prestige, Okuzgozu-BOTTLE
diyarbakir, turkey
Altin Kopuk
brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey
Segura Viudas
cava metodo tradicional, spain
Valdo
prosecco, spain
Altin Kopuk-BOTTLE
brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey
Rudiwiest, Mosel Riesling
riesling, germany
Taylor Fladgate 10yr
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Sandeman 20yr
Rudiwiest, Mosel Riesling-BOTTLE
riesling, germany
Cankaya
narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay
chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey
Lal
rosé, aegean, turkey
Selection, Narince-Emir
emir, cappadocia, turkey
Camlibag White
vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey
Leyla
sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey
White Wine Flight
bartender's choice, four of our turkish white wines, great for tasting!
Cankaya-BOTTLE
narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey
Camlibag-BOTTLE
vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey
Lal-BOTTLE
rosé, aegean, turkey
Selection, Narince-Emir-BOTTLE
emir, cappadocia, turkey
Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay-BOTTLE
chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey
Leyla-BOTTLE
sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey
Prestige, Narince-BOTTLE
cappadocia, turkey
Sweets
Baklava
fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio
1 Piece Baklava
fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio
Turkish Rice Pudding
creamy sweet vanilla pudding with turkish rice, lightly browned on top
Almond Pudding
creamy vanilla pudding with roasted almonds, a delicious taste, topped with cinnamon
Kunefe
this delicious treat is made with traditional turkish sweet cheese sandwiched between layers of packed shredded wheat, baked crisp, topped with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio
Digestiv & Wine
Courvoisier V.S.
Hennessy V.S.
Newhall Farm Ice Cider
ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Sandeman Porto
Steindorfer
beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria
Taylor Gladgate Porto
Limoncello
Absinthe Pour
Lillet Blanc
Rose Lillet
Fernet
Amaro Nonino
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay
175 Church Street, Burlington, NY 05401