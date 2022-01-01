Main picView gallery

Bluebird Catering

863 Reviews

$$

317 Riverside Ave

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Game Day Specials

Pitmaster Wings

Pitmaster Wings

slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our pitmaster rub. served with alabama white sauce.

Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings

Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings

slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing

Hot Chicken Beer Dip

Hot Chicken Beer Dip

$12.50

smoked + pulled chicken, hot spice blend, switchback ale + cabot cheddar. served with our tortilla chips.

Pulled Pork Slider Pack (serves 6)

Pulled Pork Slider Pack (serves 6)

$30.50

one pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, a dozen slider buns, pint of slaw, b+b pickles, catamount gold sauce.

Brownie Platter (serves 6)

Brownie Platter (serves 6)

$24.50

our brownies, smoked milk jam (serves 6).

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$9.50

smoked brisket, pit beans, our spice blend

Snacks + Shares

Nitty Gritty Cornbread

Nitty Gritty Cornbread

$6.00

vermont’s nitty gritty cornmeal, a dozen mini-muffins.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

vermont cider, runamok maple sweet + sour.

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

with our alabama white sauce.

Poutine

Poutine

$11.50

hand cut fries, with our gravy, vt cheese curds.

BBQ Poutine

BBQ Poutine

$14.50

hand cut fries, our gravy, vt cheddar curds with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket.

Big Salads

Bacon + Blue Chopped

Bacon + Blue Chopped

$14.50

greens + radicchio, our bacon, grated egg, pickled vegetables, jasper hill's bayley hazen blue, our sherry vin.

Smokehouse Favorites

Barbecue for Two

Barbecue for Two

$45.50

served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)

Family Reunion

Family Reunion

$119.50

you can have it all! all of our slow-smoked meats and from scratch sides, served family style for four to share. (our bbq sauces served on the side)

Smokehouse

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$19.50

marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)

Fifteen Hour Brisket

Fifteen Hour Brisket

$24.50

certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$21.50

trimmed whole turkey breast seasoned with our "pitmaster rub" slow-smoked until tender. half pound carved to order with your choice of two sides. (alabama white sauce on the side)

Half Rack Spares

Half Rack Spares

$29.50

center cut rib racks, rubbed with our "pork rub," slow-smoked for four hours, glazed with our mountain maple sauce and char-grilled to order - half rack with your choice of two sides. (our mountain maple bbq sauce on the side)

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$22.50

24 hours in our salty-sweet brine, rubbed with our "s+p rub," slow-smoked and finished on the grill - half chicken with your choice of two sides. (alabama white sauce on the side)

Mushroom + Seitan

Mushroom + Seitan

$18.50

pitmaster rubbed seitan, smoked local mushrooms, caramelized onions, with our classic red bbq sauce. half pound with your choice of two sides.

Sides

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble

Maple Baked Beans

Maple Baked Beans

smoked tomato, thyme, molasses + runamok maple.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

slow-simmered in our chicken stock, garlic, smoked chili.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

hand-shredded cabbage + carrots, our mayo

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

red bliss, buttermilk + smoked garlic, pitmaster spiced cabot butter.

Black Eyed Peas Salad

Black Eyed Peas Salad

charred broccoli + cauliflower, red bell pepper, parsley, our citrus vin.

Red Hen 'Fat Tire' Grilled Toast

Red Hen 'Fat Tire' Grilled Toast

$4.50

red hen baking co.'s whole-grain sourdough, grilled to order

Kids

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$7.50

Dessert

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

smoked maple milk jam.

Cocktails

The Flats Margarita

The Flats Margarita

$12.00

cazadores blanco tequila, cointreau, lime.

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$12.00

rittenhouse rye, absinthe, maraschino, simple, angostura, lemon spritz.

Centennial Sour

Centennial Sour

$12.00

wild turkey bourbon, cynar, lemon, runamok maple, orange.

All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives** - Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network - Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Location

317 Riverside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Main pic

