Uncommon Coffee

Freshly roasted coffee, quality food and drink in the heart of Essex, Vermont.

-19 Essex Way Unit 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Custom Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
BUILD YOUR OWN breakfast sandwich (can be made vegan), comes with one egg, unless substituted. All breads are made in-house!
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Tiger Claw$5.50
This latte features house-made dark chocolate and fresh orange syrups. Double shot of espresso and milk. 10oz hot, 16oz iced.
Brewed coffee
Your choice of coffee. 10oz or 16oz.
Mocha$5.25
House-made (vegan) dark chocolate syrup and a double espresso with milk; not too sweet. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
Latte$4.50
A double espresso and milk. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
Sweet Clover$6.00
Breakfast sandwich on choice of bread with egg, kale, spinach, sausage, and roasted garlic aioli
Maple Latte$5.25
A delicious classic in Vermont, our Maple Latte is a double espresso with milk, featuring maple produced by Mt. Mansfield Maple. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
Ube Latte$5.50
Regular$6.50
Breakfast sandwich with choice of bread with egg, cheddar, sausage, and herb butter
Iced Coffee$3.50
16oz iced Sumatra Ache Ketiara brewed Japanese-style
Location

Essex Junction VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
