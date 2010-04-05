Sternwheeler Can

$4.00

Hazy Pale Ale // 16oz Can | Brewed in collaboration with Friends of Historic Butteville and the Oregon Hop House, Sternwheeler is a hazy pale ale featuring organic Anchor, 2B and McKenzie hops, Exhibiting vibrant notes of grapefruit, citrus and pine resin. all three varietals are bred and grown in nearby Butteville, at the first certified organic hop farm in Oregon. A portion of sales will go directly towards the historic Butteville Fundraising Project. // 5% ABV