Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
300 SW Jefferson Ave.
Corvallis, OR 97333
Menu
Most Popular
Painted Hills beef burger with double American cheese, smoky bacon, grilled onions, house dressing, shredded lettuce and pickle on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can | An imperial IPA featuring citrus, tropical fruit, resinous, and herbal hop notes. // 8.1% ABV
IPA // 16oz Can | A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV
Wild-caught cod, fried up crispy and golden in Gloria! beer batter. Served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce.
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic pickled onion and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken thigh with house bread and butter pickles, finely shredded cabbage and spicy mayo, served on a warm and toasty buttery bun.
Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.
Salmon
House-smoked salmon mousse, cucumbers, lemon-black pepper marmalade, fried capers, and house-baked sea salt crackers.
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, spinach, gruyere, parmesan, cream cheese, lemon and Aleppo pepper. Served with house-baked flatbread.
Sliders
Spiced Carlton Farms pork patties with sweet chili remoulade, pickled daikon & carrot slaw and cilantro on house baked ciabatta rolls.
Nachos
House-fried corn chips, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, black beans, | house-pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, and sour cream
Hummus
Hazelnut hummus, cucumber slices, carrot sticks and toasted pita bread.
House-made hazelnut hummus, olives, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes served with warm flatbread.
Pretzels
A small version of our house baked pretzel served with bier cheese sauce and a choice of side.
Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.
Turkey Burgers
Our own blend of dark and light turkey. served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Our blend of lean turkey served plain on a toasted Portland French Bakery bun. Served with choice of side.
Cake
Decadent carrot cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with a classic swirl and toasted & crushed walnut.
Caprese Sandwiches
Local basil & tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, mayo, balsamic vinegar and thinly sliced coppa on toasted artisan bread.
Chicken Tenders
One large house breaded chicken tender served with fries or carrot sticks and a choice of dipping sauce.
Mac And Cheese
Stovetop organic strozzapreti pasta & creamy cheese, topped with toasted parmesan breadcrumbs.
Stovetop organic strozzapreti pasta & creamy cheese, topped with toasted parmesan breadcrumbs.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Painted Hills beef burger with melted bleu cheese, smoky bacon, grilled onions, house dressing, lettuce & house dill pickles on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Chicken Sandwiches
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic pickled onion and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken thigh with house bread and butter pickles, finely shredded cabbage and spicy mayo, served on a warm and toasty buttery bun.
Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted sharp cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.
Shawarma
Romaine tossed in dill-tahini vinaigrette topped with the spiced & roasted chickpeas, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shatta chili sauce and a Sunnyside up egg. Served with warm pita bread
Pork Chops
Bourbon-barrel wood smoked Carlton Farms Pork, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Kimchi
Painted Hills beef burger with American cheese, Completely Crocked kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce, spicy mayo and shredded iceberg lettuce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Chicken Curry
Tender coconut curry chicken on a bed of coconut rice served with quick pickled jalapeno-cucumber relish, ginger-peanut sauce, cilantro & green onion.
Chopped Salad
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookie, fresh from our bakery.
Tuna Sandwiches
Pacific NW albacore tuna salad with capers, red onion, lemon and house marinated piquillo peppers served on toasted house artisan bread with mayo, | tender greens and bread & butter pickles.
Chili
Painted Hills beef burger with New Mexico roasted green chiles, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, mild cilantro-jalapeno mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion & pickle on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Baltic Porter, 500ml,10% This unusual lager style has many similarities to Imperial Stouts. A lengthy conditioning period creates a silky smooth chocolaty mouthfeel enhanced by the use of oats and brown sugar. Noticeable sweetness gets balanced by roasted malt and hop bitterness.
Mixture of fresh carrot & celery Sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
House made with Freddy Guys’ roasted hazelnuts.
House smoked chicken hindquarter basted in our Kansas City BBQ sauce. Served with a side of hush puppies and slaw.
Painted Hills beef burger with Tillamook cheddar cheese, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, grilled onions, mayo and shredded lettuce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Painted Hills beef burger with Tillamook cheddar cheese, smoky bacon, fried egg, mayo, shredded lettuce and pickles on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
House vegetarian patty with Surata tofu, bread crumbs, zucchini, carrots, garlic, sunflower seeds, and herbs. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Crisp romaine tossed in our spicy tomato ranch and corn & black bean salsa, topped with barrel wood smoked chicken, sliced radishes, queso fresco, avocado crema, fried tortilla strips and Commonplace Farms spicy microgreens.
Barleywine Matured in Cognac Barrels // 500mL Bottle | Brewed with specialty English malt, this rustic barleywine was matured for 12 months in freshly-emptied French cognac barrels, imparting an entrancing complexity that features notes of plum, caramel, Red Flame raisins, marzipan, orange marmalade, and a whisper of barrel character. // 12.5% ABV
Pepper Tree Sausage House chorizo, Aleppo pepper-lime roasted sweet potatoes, mild cilantro-jalapeno mayo, house pickled jalapenos and tender greens on freshly baked ciabatta bread.
Peppertree Sausage House festival sausage served with stone ground aioli, warm sauerkraut and melted swiss on a house baked bun.
Griddled mortadella, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, red wine vinegar, mayo and pickled banana peppers on a toasted Bread Stop brioche bun.
Smoky Surata Soyfoods tempeh, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet kc BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Our house made root beer served in a 16oz to-go cup!
Our house made fruit lemonade served over ice in a 16oz to-go cup! Available in Strawberry or Guava-White Peach.
Altos Reposado tequila, Triple Sec, lime & orange juices, simple syrup, served with a salted rim.
Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can | Blending delicate malt character and zesty hops, Gloria! is our vision of the crisp, unfiltered pilsner. Brewed with floor-malted pilsner malts, Gloria! pours a faintly hazy golden pint. European and Oregon-grown hops impart citrus and floral spice, while select lager yeast finishes clean and refreshing. This immensely drinkable lager is our brewers’ choice after a long day in the brewhouse. Gloria! // 5% ABV
Hazy Pale Ale // 16oz Can | Brewed in collaboration with Friends of Historic Butteville and the Oregon Hop House, Sternwheeler is a hazy pale ale featuring organic Anchor, 2B and McKenzie hops, Exhibiting vibrant notes of grapefruit, citrus and pine resin. all three varietals are bred and grown in nearby Butteville, at the first certified organic hop farm in Oregon. A portion of sales will go directly towards the historic Butteville Fundraising Project. // 5% ABV
IPA // 16oz Can | A summertime IPA featuring a soft malt base beneath a tidal wave of exotic tropical and juicy citrus hop varietals. Featuring label artwork by Chris Herbst of Ashland’s Flow Factory NW, Fresh Flow is brewed often, canned fresh, and ready to float into the finest bottle shops, beer bars, and markets around the Pacific Northwest. // 6.5% ABV
Red Ale // 16oz Can | Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV
Hoppy Wit Ale // 16oz Can | Partnering with de Garde and Foreland breweries, we’re taking a classic wit that includes coriander and Seville orange peel, then amping it up with Nectaron and Wakatu hops from the southern hemisphere. The result is a dry, refreshing ale with intense citrus and tropical aroma, all balanced out with fruity yeast esters. // 5.1% ABV
Belgian- Style Tripel // 16oz Can | Illuminated is brewed with a dynamic array of imported grains, select hops and a classic Belgian yeast strain balancing refined malt notes with a complex but familiar character. In traditional Belgian fashion, our tripel presents rich, sweet flavor, but finishes surprisingly crisp and subtle on the palate. // 9% ABV
Oat Stout // 16oz Can | This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV
Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can | Brewed alongside our friends at Upright Brewing, this farmhouse ale showcases McKenzie hops from nearby Oregon Hop House and a malt bill featuring Francin Pilsner (Trico Farm), Lyon Light Munich (Horlacher Farm) and Oat Pale (Newhouse Farm). These regionally sourced products have created gentle aromas of bartlett pear, kumquat, ginger and clove. This year's entry in a series dedicated to brewing with region as the central focus. // 5.7% ABV
Pre-Prohibition Lager // 16oz Can | Welcoming a new member annually, the Alumni Club celebrates some of the brightest graduates from the hallowed halls of Oregon State University. Partnering with OSU alumni Rick & Lisa Allen, along with members of the OSU Fermentation Science Department, we proudly present this historical style lager. Pouring a deep golden hue accompanied by aromas of biscuit, honey and fresh hay, this modern classic features flavor notes of lemon citrus and lemongrass with a pilsner-like bitterness. A true definition of heritage, innovation and collaboration. // 5.8% ABV
Kölsch // 16oz Can | This German-style Kölsch beer blends a pilsner malt base with both the lightly fruity quality of an ale and the clean finish of a lager. enjoy while watching the corvallis knights hustle for the win, playing catch in the yard, or tending to the grill on a warm summer evening. Summer Knights is a crisp and oh-so-drinkable beer, perfect for any occasion. // 5% ABV
Pale Ale // 16oz Can | Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV
IPA // 16oz Can | Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. // 6.5% ABV
India Pale Ale // 16oz Can | As many Americans celebrate their freedom on independence day, many others face inequalities that makes true freedom a yet unrealized dream. We stand united with our underserved brothers and sisters, and commit ourselves to the hard work of making liberty and justice a reality for all Americans. This year, a portion of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to Disability Rights Oregon (dro) as they work to promote and defend the rights of persons with disabilities to have equality of opportunity, full participation, and the ability to exercise meaningful choice. // 7% ABV
Imperial IPA // 16oz Can | A preposterously smooth Triple IPA, The Incredible is brewed with a duo of pale and pilsner malts, balanced by a bounty of our favorite hop varietals. What makes this beer truly incredible? Its undeniably approachable notes of melon, lime, and grapefruit floating above an unobtrusive supporting malt and crisp finish. // 10.5% ABV
Olmeca Altos Reposadon tequila, triple sec, lime & orange juices, simple syrup. | 6oz - contains one large cocktail. | **Up to two flasks can be ordered with the purchase of an entree.
Vibrant hazelnut & basil pesto, white wine and cream tossed with organic rigatoni pasta and topped with hazelnut gremolata.
1/4 lb patty of our Painted Hills beef served plain on a toasted bun. Served with choice of side.
