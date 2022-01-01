Go
Bloom

202 Saratoga Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Scramble$17.00
Three eggs scrambled with tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and seasonal vegetables topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey
Chicken Andouille Sausage Scramble$18.00
Smoked chicken andouille sausage, scrambled eggs, red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers and mushrooms topped with a cheddar cheese blend and green onions. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit
Fresh Squeezed OJ$7.00
Croissant French Toast$15.00
Fresh baked slices of brioche soaked in eggs and milk, cooked to a golden brown and drizzled with a warm vanilla sauce, pomegranate molasses, topped with house made whipped cream and berries
Jumbo Crab Bene$24.00
Fresh crab meat, sauteed spinach and poached eggs stacked on a lightly toasted English muffin with our made from scratch Hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit
Bacon & Eggs$16.00
Two eggs, 3 bacon served with a tartine and house potatoes or fruit
Bloom’s Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Marinated flank steak with two scrambled eggs, grilled red onions, crispy potatoes, Ortega chilies, fresh avocado, Monterey jack cheese and crema, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, served with homemade salsa
Sweet Potato Shishito Hash$19.00
Scratch made corned beef, mixed with sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and blistered Shishito peppers served with two eggs and a cup of seasonal fruit
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

202 Saratoga Ave

Santa Clara CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
