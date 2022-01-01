Bloom
Come in and enjoy!
202 Saratoga Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
202 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vijayawada Biryani Point
Come in and enjoy!
Sumiya
Yakitori Izakaya Japanese Restaurant
Shabuway - San Jose
Traditional Japanese style hot potion the SF Bay Area since 2004.Please enjoy our flavorful broths, carefully selected premium meats, farm fresh vegetables, and it yourself experience!
Menoh - Valley Fair
Come in and enjoy!