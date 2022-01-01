Go
Salt & Vinegar

Brewery and Taproom in downtown Lexington. Focused on traditional brewing techniques, we offer old world and new world beers made with the finest ingredients.
Hosting Salt & Vinegar Kitchen, a scratch made rotating menu of Southern fare with a German influence.

610 W 3rd St

Popular Items

Bratwurst Dunkel Chili & Cornbread$16.00
Potato & Onion Soup (v)$13.00
Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese (v)$14.00
Smoked Chicken n Dumplins$13.00
ALC Reuben$15.00
ALC Grilled Cheese$9.00
Pretzel & Obatzda (v)$13.00
Papa Pretzel sourdough Bavarian pretzel with Maldon sea salt.
Camambert & Brie whipped with herbs, spices & BSB dunkel.
ALC Potato & Onion$7.00
ALC Hot Brown$16.00
Location

610 W 3rd St

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
