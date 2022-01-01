Go
Bob's Atomic Burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1310 Ford St • $

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)

Popular Items

Large French Fries$3.75
Chester Flaming hot burger$9.00
Our burger toped with flaminghot cheetos, nacho cheese, and bacon
Kids Meal$5.50
Fried Chicken$8.25
Small Onion Strings$3.00
Small French Fries$2.75
Quinoa Burger$7.25
Vegetarian Burger, made with quinoa! *Contains gluten*
Hamburger$7.25
6oz Burger
Grilled Chicken$7.50
Double Hamburger$10.75
Two 6oz Burgers
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1310 Ford St

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
