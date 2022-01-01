Go
Toast

Boca Del Rio - Covina

We believe that fresh, delicious Mexican food makes the world a better place. Come, sit with us, and give your tastebuds something to talk about.

140 E Arrow Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Yes$3.19
w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
See full menu

Location

140 E Arrow Hwy

Covina CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZZD

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

El Bukanas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos Gavilan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glen Oaks

No reviews yet

Toptracer food & bev.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston