Pancakes in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs restaurants
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve pancakes

Pancake Platter image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets - Bonita Springs

9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Potato Pancakes$9.50
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
Kids Pancake & Meat$6.75
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
More about Skillets - Bonita Springs
Consumer pic

 

Corner Spot Diner + Drink - 4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
cast iron cobbler pancake$14.00
today's selection
More about Corner Spot Diner + Drink - 4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

