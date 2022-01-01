Pancakes in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Skillets - Bonita Springs
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets - Bonita Springs
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|Potato Pancakes
|$9.50
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
|Kids Pancake & Meat
|$6.75
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.