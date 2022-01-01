Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs restaurants
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve burritos

Whole Hog Burrito image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Border Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets
Consumer pic

 

The Gray Boys Taco Stop

28120 Hunters Ridge Boulevard, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesa-Burrito$18.00
A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.
Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla with a protein, cheese, rice, beans, and your favorite taco style
More about The Gray Boys Taco Stop

