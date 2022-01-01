Burritos in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve burritos
Skillets
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Border Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
The Gray Boys Taco Stop
28120 Hunters Ridge Boulevard, Bonita Springs
|Quesa-Burrito
|$18.00
A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.
|Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla with a protein, cheese, rice, beans, and your favorite taco style