Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
16650 SW 88th St, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16650 SW 88th St,
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bonjour Commissary
Production Center
Cakeland Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Hybrid House Coffee & Beer
Come in, relax and enjoy!
Atomic lounge and bar
Come in and enjoy!