Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)

# 7 Benedictine Eggs$12.99
Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce
Pain Au Lait / Pan Dulce$1.50
Quiche With Salad$9.99
Loraine (bacon and ham), Spinach or Mixed Vegetable.
Plain Croissant$3.99
# 4 Bonjour Breakfast$11.49
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
# 1 French Toast$11.99
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
Almond Croissant$5.49
# 3 Croque Madame: with fried egg$12.49
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
Latte Coffee$3.99
Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate$4.49
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

16650 SW 88th St,

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
