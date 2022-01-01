Go
BOXOCHOPS is a local family-owned and operated fast casual restaurant that started when four sisters, all immigrants to the U.S., set out to find high quality West African style street food (better known as small chops) in the DFW area.
Our Purpose is to redefine the way you experience West African fast casual cuisine by providing high quality, flavor rich, and authentic flavors, always prepared with a modern twist.
We are on a mission to share the rich flavor of authentic West African street food, in a fresh, modern way…from our family to yours, let’s chop life!

8500 Ohio Dr

Popular Items

Deluxe Box$18.00
Full serving of puff puff, 2 of the following: fish rolls, beef rolls, spring rolls, and choice of 2 kebabs with a small pack of chin chin.
Rice Dishes
Rice dishes are full of authentic spices and flavors served with plantain and 2 pieces of meat.
Fish Roll$6.50
Mackerel filling, deep fried in a savory dough.
Beef Roll$6.50
Seasoned ground beef baked in a savory dough.
Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie$4.50
Seasoned beef filling inside of a buttery outer crust. Large
Snack Box$8.50
2 Puff puff or buns, 1 fish roll, 1 beef roll, 1 spring roll, and your choice of mini kebab stick.
Beef Suya$24.00
Our take on the popular Nigerian street food – spicy flame-grilled succulent cuts of beef, seasoned with authentic spices and peanuts. CAUTION – VERY SPICY AND CONTAINS PEANUTS
Puff Puff$3.00
African donut - your choice of sweet fried dough or spicy (sweet heat)
Jollof Rice - Side$5.00
Location

Plano TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
