Brewery Outré
We're a microbrewery that creates innovative versions of classic beer styles as well as novel new styles, including beer-wine hybrids. We use Michigan-grown ingredients to capture the unique "Terroir" of Michigan in every glass.
567 E Ransom St.
Location
567 E Ransom St.
Kalamazoo MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Green Door Distilling Co.
Discovery Distilled
Fish Express
Come in and enjoy!
Woods Kzoo
Come in and enjoy!
Food Dance
Food Dance is an independent farm-to-table restaurant. We cook the freshest local ingredients and believe in giving great, caring service to everyone we come in contact with.