Brick & Brew
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
26 W State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
26 W State St
Media PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family
Poke Ono- Media
Come in and enjoy!
Azie Media
A center city vibe right in downtown Media! Consider this your palate's passport to a myriad of culinary splendors. Azie Media offers creative Asian fusion fare, sushi & specialty cocktails in a chic modern space
Ariano Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!