Brick & Brew

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

26 W State St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2183 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Confit Wings$15.50
Slow braised in duck fat, brown butter hot sauce, gorgonzola, celery
Veggie Sliders (3)$12.50
Vegan Patty of Cannellini Beans & Garbanzo Beans, Fresh Vegetables, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Lemon-Garlic Aioli
Delco Barbalo Wings$16.00
Our House BBQ Sauce and Brown Butter Hot Sauce.
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
Deviled Eggs$9.50
Grilled Shrimp, Spicy Avocado Crème, Micro-Greens
Braised Chicken and Prosciutto Pasta$17.00
Red Wine Braised Chicken, Cavatappi, Fontina, Broccoli Rabe, Prosciutto, Sweet Peas.
Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Sesame Ginger Honey, Toasted Sesame Seed
Stuffed Pineapple$14.50
Smoked Pulled Pork, Delco BBQ Sauce, Avocado Salsa, Cotija
Cheesesteak$17.50
Ribeye & Brisket Tomato Jam, Sautéed Onion, Provolone, Muenster & Cooper Sharp Cheese Fondue, Spinach,Seeded Roll
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Brown Butter Hot Sauce, Gorgonzola Crumble, Scallion
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26 W State St

Media PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
