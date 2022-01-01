Go
Brickmakers Cafe

Casual Waterfront Restaurant

9751 Ox Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Sliced Turkey Club$11.00
Brickmakers Burger$12.00
Apple Walnut Salad$7.00
BLT$10.00
Turkey and Avocado Croissant$11.00
Jumbo Hotdog$8.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad$10.00
Sports Top Water$2.00
JR Brickmakers Burger$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9751 Ox Rd

Lorton VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
