Brigade will serve inspired, ingredient driven and adventurous cuisine utilizing the best of Montana’s offerings while creating memorable and craveable dining experiences.
Our welcoming space boasts a thoughtfully crafted martini and wine bar experience where we invite our guests to enjoy Bozeman’s must do Happy Hour.

233 E Main St

Haven Wine Dinner Deposit$35.00
Please join us as we give back to Haven in supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families in the Bozeman Community. Brigade has teamed up with Daou Winery and our talented Chefs- Allison Fasano & Laura Mortensen in order to give you a wonderful experience.
When Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6 pm
Where: Brigade's Private Dining room
Menu as follows:
Welcome:
Orange is the new black arancini
Paired with Daou Sauvignon Blanc 2020
First Course:
Cacio e Pepe Focaccia
Paired with Daou Pessimist Red Blend 2020
Second Course:
Raviolo
Paired with Daou Bodyguard Red Blend 2019
Third Course:
Halibut Confit
Paired with Daou Reserve Chardonnay
Dessert:
Tarte tatin aux fraises
Paired with Daou Rose 2020
Tickets are limited. The tasting menu is $85 per person. A $35 deposit is required to reserve your spot. Deposits are non-refundable. (Price does not include gratuities)
Wonder Woman Event Deposit$75.00
Please join us as we celebrate Woman's History Month and spotlight our talented Chefs- Allison Fasano & Laura Mortensen while pairing our dishes with female-owned wineries.
Thursday, March 31st at 6pm
Menu as follows:
Welcome:
Orange is the new black arancini
First Course:
Cacio e Pepe Focaccia
Second Course:
Raviolo
Third Course:
Halibut Confit
Dessert:
Tarte tatin aux fraises
Tickets are limited. Tasting menu is $150 per person. $75 deposit required to reserve your spot. Deposits are non-refundable. (Price includes all gratuities)
233 E Main St

Bozeman MT

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
