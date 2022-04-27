Please join us as we give back to Haven in supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families in the Bozeman Community. Brigade has teamed up with Daou Winery and our talented Chefs- Allison Fasano & Laura Mortensen in order to give you a wonderful experience.

When Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6 pm

Where: Brigade's Private Dining room

Menu as follows:

Welcome:

Orange is the new black arancini

Paired with Daou Sauvignon Blanc 2020

First Course:

Cacio e Pepe Focaccia

Paired with Daou Pessimist Red Blend 2020

Second Course:

Raviolo

Paired with Daou Bodyguard Red Blend 2019

Third Course:

Halibut Confit

Paired with Daou Reserve Chardonnay

Dessert:

Tarte tatin aux fraises

Paired with Daou Rose 2020

Tickets are limited. The tasting menu is $85 per person. A $35 deposit is required to reserve your spot. Deposits are non-refundable. (Price does not include gratuities)

