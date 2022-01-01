Coolidge Corner juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Coolidge Corner

Paris Creperie image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
The Yam-Wise$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
Storming of The Basil$15.00
Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto
More about Paris Creperie
Drink Me image

 

Drink Me

1298 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Jasmine Tea
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Chai Milk Tea
More about Drink Me
Pure Cold Press image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
Impossible Burrito$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
Caprese$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread
More about Pure Cold Press

