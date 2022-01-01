Coolidge Corner juice & smoothie spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Paris Creperie
278 Harvard St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
|The Yam-Wise
|$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
|Storming of The Basil
|$15.00
Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto
Drink Me
1298 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Blood Orange Jasmine Tea
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
|Chai Milk Tea
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pure Cold Press
326 Harvard st, Brookline
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
|Impossible Burrito
|$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
|Caprese
|$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread