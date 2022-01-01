Burritos in Coolidge Corner
Coolidge Corner restaurants that serve burritos
More about Temptations Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Cold Brew
|Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
|Hot Chai Latte
More about Pure Cold Press
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pure Cold Press
326 Harvard st, Brookline
|CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
|Impossible Burrito
|$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
|Caprese
|$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread