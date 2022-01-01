Burritos in Coolidge Corner

Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Brew
Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Hot Chai Latte
More about Temptations Cafe
Pure Cold Press image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
Impossible Burrito$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
Caprese$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread
More about Pure Cold Press

