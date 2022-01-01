Go
Bryan's on 290

Come in and enjoy!

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

Popular Items

NYE Food only 7:30pm 1-Ticket Only$100.00
Gulf Shrimp Bisque
Sherry | Saffron | Farmers Cream
Rose Bubbles
Citrus Chopped Salad
“Grilled Beef” Tartare | Ruby Beet Grain Mustard | Chives | Caviar
Syrah
Smoked Redfish
Creamy Crab & Bay Scallop Sauce | Dirty Rice | Lemon Micros
Pino Noir
Coffee & Black Pepper Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
44 Farms Tenderloin | Mashed Potatoes | Torched Llano Farmed Mushrooms
Roberts and Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Crushed Espresso Bean Crumble | Blueberry Chantilly
Tawny Port
NYE Food only 5pm 1-Ticket Only$100.00
Location

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

Johnson City TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
