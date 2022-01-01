Angel's Icehouse imageView gallery
American

Angel's Icehouse

791 Reviews

$$

21815 Hwy 71 W

Spicewood, TX 78669

Popular Items

Angel Cheese Burger
Individual Basket
Chicken Fried Chicken Strips

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00
Gliders

Gliders

$16.00

Chili Con Queso

$10.00

Supreme Queso

$11.00

Large Queso

$9.00

Small Queso

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole Bowl

$9.00

Served with salsa

5 Wings

$10.25
10 Wings

10 Wings

$18.50

15 Wings

$27.75
20 Wings

20 Wings

$37.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

queso served on the side for togo

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

chili & queso served on the side for togo

Frito Pie

$11.00

queso & chili served on the side for togo

Individual Basket

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$10.00

romaine - cucumber - diced tomatoes - croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine - croutons - parmesan cheese - side Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge - bacon - diced tomatoes - chives

Sara Salad

Sara Salad

$10.00

mix greens - cucumber - diced tomatoes - craisons - red onions - walnuts - blue cheese crumbles - side red wine vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.00

romaine - black bean sweet yellow corn & pico mix - tortilla strips - side chipotle ranch

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Quinoa mix- lemon vinaigrette, fresh basil, feta cheese, purple oinons, craisons, cucumbers & walnuts served with mixed greens

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch dressing

Chicken Tinga Taco Salad

$15.00

Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch

Bowl Chili

$9.00

bean & meat chili - side jack cheese - side warm cheesy tortilla

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

chicken broth - chicken tinga - salsa - guacamole - jack cheese - cilantro - side tortilla chips

Soup Of Day

$9.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Angel Burger

$12.00

lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard

Angel Cheese Burger

$13.00

lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard

Blue Cheese / Grilled Onion Burger

$14.00

lettuce- tomato

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard

Veggie Burger

$12.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Chicken Mushroom Swiss Sandwich

$14.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

BLT

$12.00

Chili Cheese Dogs(2)

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Sautéed Tilapia Sandwich

$14.00

red cabbage - cilantro - side chipotle ranch

Grilled Turkey Burger

$12.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Turkey Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

lettuce - tomato - mayo

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$16.00

texas toast - two sides - side gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.00

texas toast - two sides - side gravy

Chicken Fried Steak Hangover

$16.00

served with fries and side queso only

Chicken Fried Chicken Hangover

$16.00

served with fries and side queso only

Chicken Fried Chicken Strips

Chicken Fried Chicken Strips

$15.00

fries & gravy

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast- topped with grilled mushrooms - swiss cheese

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.00

two pork chops - texas toast - two sides - side gravy

Tinga Tostadas

Tinga Tostadas

$12.00

two crispy tostada shells - shredded lettuce - refried beans - chicken tinga - tomatoes - sour cream

Kids

Kid Fried chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Fried Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kid Sm Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Sm Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Sm Gr Chix Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid PB&J

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Chili Dog

$7.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.13

Kid OJ

$3.50

Kid Cranberry

$2.99

Kid Grapefruit

$3.50

Kid Horison Milk

$2.50

Kid Horizon Choco Milk

$2.50

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00
GF Brownie Sundae

GF Brownie Sundae

$9.00
Lemon Ice Box Pie

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$8.00

Cobbler Ala Mod

$8.00

Cobbler

$5.00
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Sides

Corn

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Cup Fried Okra

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Frozen Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.13

Kid Horison Milk

$2.50

Kid Horizon Choco Milk

$2.50

Frozen Lemonade Bag 64 oz

$20.00

Half Gallon Soda

$15.00

Bar To-Go

**Please Note** all alcohol togo must be sold with food.

Togo Spicewood Fashion

$14.00

still austin whisky - angostura bitters - sugar - luxardo cherry - orange

Togo Angel Aid

Togo Angel Aid

$9.00

cherry limeade - fresh lime - sweet cherry vodka

Togo Muleshoe

$9.00

titos - main root ginger beer - fresh lime

Togo Frozen Old Fashion

Togo Frozen Old Fashion

$8.00
Togo Don Paloma

Togo Don Paloma

$11.00

Don Julio Silver - fresh blood orange grapefruit - fresh lime juice - side tajin

Togo Prick

$9.00

frozen lemonade - western son prickly pear vodka

Togo Frozen Mexican Candy

Togo Frozen Mexican Candy

$9.00

Togo Angel Meltdown

$12.00

Frozen Margarita - Floater Jose Cuervo - Floater Grand Marnier

Togo Margarita Maravilla

$12.00

espolon - fresh lime juice - fresh orange juice - organic agave

Togo Pina Caliente

Togo Pina Caliente

$13.00
Togo House Frozen Margarita

Togo House Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Togo House Rocks Margarita

$7.00

Togo Frozen Margarita Bag

$49.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Coors Edge

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mich Ultra Lime

$4.00

Mich Ultra Amber

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Omission

$5.00Out of stock

Lone Star

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

Guiness

$5.00Out of stock

Draft #8

$6.00

Draft 512 IPA

$6.00

Draft Amber Goat

$6.00

Draft Bud Lite

$4.00

Draft Crawford Bock

$6.00

Draft Dos XX

$5.00

Draft East Austin Cider

$6.00

Draft Electric Jellyfish

$8.00

Draft Sportsball Pilsner

$6.00

Draft Honey Blonde

$6.00

Draft Live Oak Hef

$6.00

Draft McConauhaze IPA

$7.00

Draft Pecan Porter (Nitro)

$6.00

Draft Octoberfest

$6.00

Draft Yuengling

$6.00

Glass Sycamore Lane Cab

$6.00

Glass Josh Cab

$9.00

Glass Liberty School Cab

$14.00

Glass Catena Malbec

$10.00

Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Champagne

$5.00

Glass White Zin

$5.00

Glass Sycamore Chard

$6.00

Glass La Crema Chard

$12.00

Glass Kendall Jackson Sauv

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Glass Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Mimosa

$6.00

Bottle Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$18.00

Bottle Josh Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Liberty School Reserve Cabernet

$52.00

Bottle Silver Oak Cab 2017 Alexander Valley

$125.00

Bottle Catena Malbec

$36.00

Bottle Meimo Pinot Noir

$44.00

Bottle Brut Champagne

$18.00

Bottle Sycamore Chardonnay

$20.00

Bottle La Crema Chardonnay

$44.00

Bottle Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$26.00

Bottle Ruffino

$24.00

Rita Bag

$50.00

Frita Bag

$42.00

Frozen Mexican Candy Bag

$48.00

Frozen Old Fashioned Bag

$48.00

Angel Meltdown Bag

$60.00

The Prick Bag

$54.00

Angel Aid Bag

$54.00

Frozen Angel Aid Bag

$54.00

Merchandise TOGO

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
4 Pack Pints

4 Pack Pints

$18.00
Angels Hoodie

Angels Hoodie

$60.00
Texas Flag Shirt

Texas Flag Shirt

$18.00
Ladies Tank

Ladies Tank

$18.00
Neon Tank

Neon Tank

$23.00

Baby Onesie

$23.00

Baby Jacket

$28.00
Koozie

Koozie

$6.00

Sports Food

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Sports Drinks

Pitcher Sportsball Pils

$18.00

Draft Sportsball Pilsner

$5.00

Stella Rosa

$2.00

Bucket Stella Rosa (6) Variety

$12.00

Sunday Bloody

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

WE ARE HERE and WE ARE OPEN!

Website

Location

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

Gallery
Angel's Icehouse image

Map
