Angel's Icehouse
791 Reviews
$$
21815 Hwy 71 W
Spicewood, TX 78669
Starters
Fried Pickles
Gliders
Chili Con Queso
Supreme Queso
Large Queso
Small Queso
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole Bowl
Served with salsa
5 Wings
10 Wings
15 Wings
20 Wings
Cheese Fries
queso served on the side for togo
Chili Cheese Fries
chili & queso served on the side for togo
Frito Pie
queso & chili served on the side for togo
Individual Basket
Salads/Soups
House Salad
romaine - cucumber - diced tomatoes - croutons
Caesar Salad
romaine - croutons - parmesan cheese - side Caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge - bacon - diced tomatoes - chives
Sara Salad
mix greens - cucumber - diced tomatoes - craisons - red onions - walnuts - blue cheese crumbles - side red wine vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
romaine - black bean sweet yellow corn & pico mix - tortilla strips - side chipotle ranch
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa mix- lemon vinaigrette, fresh basil, feta cheese, purple oinons, craisons, cucumbers & walnuts served with mixed greens
Beef Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch dressing
Chicken Tinga Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce - refried beans - jack cheese - pico - sour cream - guacamole - side salsa and ranch
Bowl Chili
bean & meat chili - side jack cheese - side warm cheesy tortilla
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
chicken broth - chicken tinga - salsa - guacamole - jack cheese - cilantro - side tortilla chips
Soup Of Day
Cup Chili
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cup Soup Of The Day
Burgers/Sandwiches
Angel Burger
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Angel Cheese Burger
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Blue Cheese / Grilled Onion Burger
lettuce- tomato
Bacon Mushroom Swiss
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Veggie Burger
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Chicken Mushroom Swiss Sandwich
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
lettuce - tomato - mayo
BLT
Chili Cheese Dogs(2)
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Sautéed Tilapia Sandwich
red cabbage - cilantro - side chipotle ranch
Grilled Turkey Burger
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Turkey Mushroom Swiss
lettuce - tomato - mayo
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
texas toast - two sides - side gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
texas toast - two sides - side gravy
Chicken Fried Steak Hangover
served with fries and side queso only
Chicken Fried Chicken Hangover
served with fries and side queso only
Chicken Fried Chicken Strips
fries & gravy
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast- topped with grilled mushrooms - swiss cheese
Grilled Pork Chops
two pork chops - texas toast - two sides - side gravy
Tinga Tostadas
two crispy tostada shells - shredded lettuce - refried beans - chicken tinga - tomatoes - sour cream
Kids
Kid Fried chicken Tenders
Kid Fried Mac N Cheese
Kid Mini Corn Dogs
Kid Sm Cheese Quesadilla
Kid Sm Beef Quesadilla
Kid Sm Gr Chix Quesadilla
Kid PB&J
Kid Hot Dog
Kid Chili Dog
Kid Apple Juice
Kid OJ
Kid Cranberry
Kid Grapefruit
Kid Horison Milk
Kid Horizon Choco Milk
Desserts
Drinks
Bar To-Go
Togo Spicewood Fashion
still austin whisky - angostura bitters - sugar - luxardo cherry - orange
Togo Angel Aid
cherry limeade - fresh lime - sweet cherry vodka
Togo Muleshoe
titos - main root ginger beer - fresh lime
Togo Frozen Old Fashion
Togo Don Paloma
Don Julio Silver - fresh blood orange grapefruit - fresh lime juice - side tajin
Togo Prick
frozen lemonade - western son prickly pear vodka
Togo Frozen Mexican Candy
Togo Angel Meltdown
Frozen Margarita - Floater Jose Cuervo - Floater Grand Marnier
Togo Margarita Maravilla
espolon - fresh lime juice - fresh orange juice - organic agave
Togo Pina Caliente
Togo House Frozen Margarita
Togo House Rocks Margarita
Togo Frozen Margarita Bag
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Corona
Corona Lite
Coors Lite
Coors Original
Non Alcoholic Coors Edge
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Lime
Mich Ultra Amber
Heineken
Shiner Bock
Omission
Lone Star
White Claw
Guiness
Draft #8
Draft 512 IPA
Draft Amber Goat
Draft Bud Lite
Draft Crawford Bock
Draft Dos XX
Draft East Austin Cider
Draft Electric Jellyfish
Draft Sportsball Pilsner
Draft Honey Blonde
Draft Live Oak Hef
Draft McConauhaze IPA
Draft Pecan Porter (Nitro)
Draft Octoberfest
Draft Yuengling
Glass Sycamore Lane Cab
Glass Josh Cab
Glass Liberty School Cab
Glass Catena Malbec
Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir
Glass Champagne
Glass White Zin
Glass Sycamore Chard
Glass La Crema Chard
Glass Kendall Jackson Sauv
Glass Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Glass Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Glass Mimosa
Bottle Sycamore Lane Cabernet
Bottle Josh Cabernet
Bottle Liberty School Reserve Cabernet
Bottle Silver Oak Cab 2017 Alexander Valley
Bottle Catena Malbec
Bottle Meimo Pinot Noir
Bottle Brut Champagne
Bottle Sycamore Chardonnay
Bottle La Crema Chardonnay
Bottle Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc
Bottle Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Bottle Ruffino
Rita Bag
Frita Bag
Frozen Mexican Candy Bag
Frozen Old Fashioned Bag
Angel Meltdown Bag
The Prick Bag
Angel Aid Bag
Frozen Angel Aid Bag
Merchandise TOGO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
WE ARE HERE and WE ARE OPEN!
21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood, TX 78669