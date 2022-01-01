Buffalo Brothers Capital

Go
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3111 CAPITAL BLVD • $$

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)

Popular Items

9" Cheese Pizza$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
1/2# Tenders Combo w/ Side$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
14" Large Pizza$15.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.75 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3111 CAPITAL BLVD

RALEIGH NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

