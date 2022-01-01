Buffalo Brothers Capital
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
3111 CAPITAL BLVD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3111 CAPITAL BLVD
RALEIGH NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Colao
We're in our first phase of soft opening.
Try one of signature sandwiches with a coffee.
Panaderia La Espiga
Calidad Y Tradicion
Clouds Taproom
Brewery Taproom
Union Special
Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.