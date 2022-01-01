Go
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse

Howdy folks, and to the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Smokehouse in Historic Cave Creek, Arizona. We have been nominated and won awards from around the world for our food, drink, live entertainment, and outstanding staff. We are the "Boots & Hats" capital of the west, and we want you to call us home. Call 480-488-9118 if we can help you in anyway.

BBQ • STEAKS

6823 E Cave Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Bleacher Seats- Adult (Friday, April 16th)$10.00
Bleacher Seat- Adult (Wednesday, March 31st)$10.00
Bleacher Seat Adult- Friday (April 30th)$10.00
Bleacher Seat Adult- Friday (May 7th)$10.00
Bleacher Seats- Adult (Wednesday, April 7th)$10.00
Bleacher Seats- Adult$10.00
VIP- Adult$20.00
Bleacher Seats- Adult$10.00
Bleacher Seat- Adult (Wednesday, April 21st)$10.00
Bleacher Seat Adult- Wed. (April 28th)$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6823 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek AZ

Sunday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:01 am - 2:00 am
