Go
Toast

Burger 82

Come in and enjoy!

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly$9.49
2 Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper (on a Hoagie roll)
Mushroom CheeseBurger$8.99
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
82 HouseBurger$10.49
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, BBQ, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles (on a Brioche Bun)
CheeseBurger$7.99
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
Bacon CheeseBurger$9.49
Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
Hamburger$6.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
Ranch$0.50
Jr. CheeseBurger$7.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Jalapeno CheeseBurger$8.99
American Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
BaconEgg CheeseBurger$10.49
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Hash Brown, Ketchup (on a Brioche Bun)
See full menu

Location

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150

Allen TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Allen

Lone Spur Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinni's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Vinni’s Pizza & Pasta is designed to provide residents in Allen and the surrounding areas with a taste of old school perfected recipes from 1970’s New York and New Jersey-style pizzerias.

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza Zealots!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston