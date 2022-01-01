Go
Toast

BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3744 Fishinger Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1211 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.79
Duo$6.99
Half & Half$3.79
Angus Beef$6.99
Trio$9.99
Family Box$39.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
The Cowboy$7.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3744 Fishinger Blvd

HIlliard OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to Grandad’s Pizza and Pub!

The Daily Growler

No reviews yet

Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!

The Gifted Gourmet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food!
Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston