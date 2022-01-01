Go
Buttercup

Local Farm-To-Table restaurant located in downtown Natick.

13 W Central St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand cut truffle fries$9.00
Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, Brussels sprouts, almonds, pecorino cheese
Fried Buttermilk Chicken$25.00
Fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, chipotle aioli, ranch
Buttermilk cornbread$11.00
Buttermilk cornbread, lavender-honey, homemade ricotta, orange zest
Fish Tacos$28.00
Halibut tacos, pico de gallo, sunwashed farm radish, chipotle aioli
Bolognese$28.00
Fried Pickles, ranch$7.00
Crystal Valley Chicken$28.00
Crystal valley chicken, potato puree, rainbow carrots
Beef short ribs$34.00
1855 Prime Beef short ribs, homemade pappardelle pasta, Parmigiano reggiano
Poached Pear Salad$14.00
Red wine poached pear, blue cheese, candied pecans, champagne vin
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

13 W Central St

Natick MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
