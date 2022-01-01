Buttercup
Local Farm-To-Table restaurant located in downtown Natick.
13 W Central St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13 W Central St
Natick MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
