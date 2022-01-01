Go
Cacique Restaurant

Serving fine Spanish cuisine & cocktails!

1101 Opal Ct • $$

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Fajita$21.99
Delicious steak and chicken fajitas, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Cacique Dip Delight$12.99
A creative blend of our cheese dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Complements our fresh tortilla chips.
Tres Leches$5.99
Moist sponge cake condensed in three milks.
Guacamole Dip$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
Queso Dip$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Tamal de Elote$7.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
16.oz Chips & Salsa$5.99
Vegetable Fajita$16.99
Vegetables seasoned in a light Cacique blend served on a sizzling platter.
Cacique Salad$9.99
Lomo Saltado$22.99
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1101 Opal Ct

Hagerstown MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
