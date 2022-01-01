Cacique Restaurant
Serving fine Spanish cuisine & cocktails!
FRENCH FRIES
1101 Opal Ct • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1101 Opal Ct
Hagerstown MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coast Tacobar
Come in and enjoy!
Bistro Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Offering curbside to go, delivery, outdoor dining and distanced indoor dining!
The Prohibition Hub
Come in and enjoy!