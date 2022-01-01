Go
Cactus Grille

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

119 E 4th St • $$

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada Platter$14.95
3 corn tortilla enchilada combo. One cheese, one ground beef, and one shredded chicken. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Fajita Burrito$15.95
Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables.
Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Steak Bowl$15.95
Rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, choice of chili, queso, and cheese
Steak Fajitas$16.95
Steak with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Southwest Soda$3.95
Soda, Sprite, and your choice of flavor. Add cream for an extra element!
New Mexico Layered Enchiladas$15.95
Steak, chicken, or carnitas with peppers and onions on blue corn tortillas. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chicken Fajitas$16.95
Chicken with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Santa Fe Chile Rellenos$14.95
Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Kitchen Sink$14.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Southwest Rolls$9.95
Chicken, black beans, corn and southwest spices, wrapped in wonton skins and deep fried. Served with sweet Thai chili ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 E 4th St

Loveland CO

Sunday7:45 am - 8:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:45 am - 2:00 am
