Cafe Del Sol

California Pizzeria

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

50 Featherbed Ln • $$

Avg 4.6 (2582 reviews)

Popular Items

CAESAR WRAP$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | grilled chicken | caesar dressing | chopped romaine | asiago
CALIFORNIA SALAD$15.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
CHEESESTEAK$13.50
grilled steak | onions | mushrooms | bell peppers | provolone | mayo | ciabatta
GYRO$14.00
beef & lamb blend | lettuce | tomato | onion | feta | tzatziki sauce | naan bread
CUBAN$14.00
ham | pulled pork | swiss | pickle | dijon mustard aioli | ciabatta
AVOCADO CLUB$15.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$5.00
with dijon horseradish sauce
PESTO PANINI$14.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
HAM & TURKEY CLUB$15.00
honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Location

50 Featherbed Ln

Winchester VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
