Cafe Gabbiano

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5104 Ocean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)

Popular Items

Mollydooker (The Boxer) Shiraz$60.00
Mollydooker (The Boxer) Shiraz
SCALOPPINE MAMMA LUCIA$31.00
Veal sautéed in marsala wine with fresh wild mushrooms, topped with eggplant and fresh mozzarella cheese. (One of our house specialties). served with risotto and the vegetable of the day.
Emmolo Sauv. Blanc$38.00
Emmolo Sauv. Blanc
Trefethen Merlot$50.00
Trefethen Merlot
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)$45.00
Ottella Trebbiano (Le Creete)
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$23.00
Pasta, beef, celery, carrot, onion, tomato, wine
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$13.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
Fattoria La Torre Vermentino$45.00
BAMBINO SUNDAY
Bambino Sunday
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5104 Ocean Blvd

Sarasota FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

