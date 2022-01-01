Go
Cafe Services

Closed today



10 St. James Ave

Boston, MA 02116

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Stuffed Peppers with Spiced Ground Beef & Cheddar
Pork Carnitas with Mexican Street Corn
Garden Salad
Fresh Mixed Baby Greens, Shredded Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers and Shaved Red Onions
Crab Cakes with Mango Salsa & Broccoli Spears
Traditional Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons and a Lemon Wedge
Marinated Steak Tips with Bistro Carrots
Virtual Salad Bar
Customize your own Fresh Made-To-Order Salad!
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, sliced Bell Peppers, Shaved Red Onion, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast with Rice Pilaf
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

10 St. James Ave, Boston MA 02116

Directions

