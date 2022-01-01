Cafe Services
Closed today
No reviews yet
10 St. James Ave
Boston, MA 02116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
10 St. James Ave, Boston MA 02116
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Club Cafe
Dine-Drink-Dance "The leader in Boston nightlife"
Parish Cafe & Bar
Parish Cafe & Bar is best known for our famous menu filled with decadent sandwiches, created by the most renowned award winning Chef's in Boston’s dining scene. We also offer a full bar, with an extensive selection of beer, featuring an impressive rotating beer draft menu.
Ostra
Contemporary Mediterranean Seafood Cuisine
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Neighborhood cafe, bakery, and provisions shop.