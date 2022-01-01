Go
Cafe Services

This is for Cell Signaling employees.

3 Trask Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Soup Choice$2.00
Hot Soup Choices in 12oz Cup
Snapple Diet$1.75
Baked Chicken Parmesan-$6.00
w/ Linguine, Roasted Cauliflower & Red Peppers
Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Sweet Potato Fries$6.75
Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato & Lemon Tartar Sauce with Sweet Potato Fries
Italian Sandwich$4.75
Smoked Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Bulky Roll
Chipotle-Garlic Lime Steak or Chicken Burrito$6.50
w/Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Salsa, Lettuce, Sour cream, Jalapeno Peppers & Guacamole
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$2.00
On Toasted English Muffin, get your Egg, American Cheese and choice of Breakfast Meat
Add-On Protein Cups
Asst. Style Protein Cups
Tasty Fudge Brownie$2.00
Snapple Green Tea$1.75
Location

3 Trask Lane

Danvers MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
