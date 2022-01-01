Cafe Services

Go
1354 Boot Rd

Popular Items

Beverages
Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists
French Fries$2.49
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.49
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait$2.99
Egg any Style$1.09
Build Your Own Omelet$4.49
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Homefries$1.99
Build Your Perfect Burger or Veggie Burger$4.99
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Location

1354 Boot Rd

West Chester PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
