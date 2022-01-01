Cafe Silvestre
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3524 2200 West
West Valley City, UT 84119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3524 2200 West, West Valley City UT 84119
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Elements at 35th
Come in and enjoy!