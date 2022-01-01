Go
Cafe Silvestre image

Cafe Silvestre

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3524 2200 West

West Valley City, UT 84119

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The O.G.$18.00
#3 Lunch Combo$11.00
Chile verde burrito, classic chicken enchilada
Classic Enchiladas$10.00
2 cheddar-jack enchiladas topped with mild red chile gravy and cheese
Chile Verde Burrito$12.00
Bean and pork green chile burrito smothered in more chile and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
2 Chile Verde Burrito Plate$18.00
2 bean and pork chile verde burritos covered in chile verde and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Salsa & Chips$3.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3524 2200 West, West Valley City UT 84119

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greek Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elements at 35th

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Cafe Silvestre

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston