Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cafecito

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

159 Reviews

$$

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Empanada Sampler CLASSIC$13.00
Choice of 3 classic empanadas served with mixed green salad. Please clarify your selection below from these options ( Carne,
Verdura,
Humita,
Jamon y Queso,
Empanaditas De Ricotta,
Vegan)
10 CLASSIC Empanadas$35.00
An assortment of 10 baked classic empanadas. Please clarify your selection below from these options ( Carne,
Verdura,
Humita,
Jamon y Queso,
Empanaditas De Ricotta,
Vegan,
Tuna)
Santa Fe - Specialty Empanada$4.50
Verdura - Classic Empanada$3.75
Baked Spinach and Ricotta.
Avocado Hummus Sandwich$12.00
Sauteed mushrooms, arugula, hummus and avocado served on grilled focaccia bread. Includes a side salad with house made vinaigrette.
Membrillo Empanada$4.00
One empanada filled with dulce de membrillo (quince jam) and cheese.
Carne - Classic Empanada$3.75
Ground Beef, Onions, and Spices.
Vegan - Classic Empanada$3.75
Black bean and sweet potato
Jamon y Queso - Classic Empanada$3.75
Baked Ham and Cheese.
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe NM 87505

Directions

