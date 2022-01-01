Go
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Popular Items

Harvest Chicken$12.99
Homemade chicken salad, diced apples, blueberry goat cheese, candied walnuts
and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Jack Chicken Melt$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Golden Age Cheddar Bacon Burger$14.99
9 oz hand pattied beef burger topped with double Gloucester cheese sources from Stratford WI and hickory smoked bacon.
Bunnies Coconut Cake$5.99
Voted Rochesters Best! Award winning and world famous
Ham Dinner$21.00
Brown sugar grain glaze, creamy herb roasted potatoes, baby top carrots
Club House$12.99
Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
on toasted vienna bread.
Chicken Strip Platter$12.99
4 piece, served with french fries and coleslaw. Choice of dipping sauce.
Ranch Turkey Wrap$11.99
Sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, romaine lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and ranch wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Cobb Salad$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, tomato
egg wedges, shredded cheese blend, green onions and choice of dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester MN 55902

