Canal Wigwam

Canal Wigwam is one of the best Canal Winchester Restaurants. Our restaurant has been continuously in operation since 1899. We have something for every taste. We serve breakfast and lunch every day of the week, with dine-in and carry-out service. Home cooked specials available every day. Because most items are made from scratch, our menu offers many fresh and wholesome choices for every palate.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4 South High Street • $

Avg 4.4 (756 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Sides$2.69
Soda$2.09
Day Starter$10.49
Breakfast Bowl$7.29
Western Omelet$8.60
Diner Burger$4.99
Pancakes$4.69
Bkfst Quesadilla$7.99
Standard Start$8.30
Breakfast Sand$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 South High Street

Canal Winchester OH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
