Spaghetti in Canyon

Canyon restaurants
Canyon restaurants that serve spaghetti

Mickey's Place image

 

Mickey's Place

1512 5th AVE, Canyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti$10.85
marinara sauce
More about Mickey's Place
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Bella Pizza

700 23rd St, Canyon

Avg 4.2 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Spaghetti$6.59
A smaller portion of our original.
Spaghetti Dinner$9.89
Our Spaghetti sauce with or w/out meat. Add additional toppings if you want.
More about La Bella Pizza

