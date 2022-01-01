Go
Toast

Capriccio Ristorante

Come in and Enjoy

2424 N University Dr. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1505 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta x 4$16.00
Crostoni topped with marinated tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & olives
Fritto Misto$21.00
Delicately fried mix of calamari, zucchini, scallops, shrimp
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2424 N University Dr.

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

Mi Casita Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scruby's BBQ

No reviews yet

Serving the best open-pit barbecue in Broward, Scruby's is the fun, friendly, and affordable place for friends and family – where kids 5 and under eat free every day. There are weekly and daily specials, too. Let Scruby's make your event special. We cater from 10 to 10,000 – including on-site cooking and service. So come on by today and taste the delicious, smoked flavor of authentic open-pit barbecue.

La Carreta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston