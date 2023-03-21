Scruby's BBQ Pembroke Pines

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs Dinner
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Atlantic Salmon Dinner

Dinner Menu

Regular Meat Dinner

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$20.99

Rack 'n' a Half of Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Beans and Franks Dinner

$12.99

Atlantic Salmon Dinner

$17.99

Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.99
Beef Rib Dinner

Beef Rib Dinner

$29.99

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

Pork Dinner

$15.49

Pork Steak Dinner

$14.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$15.99Out of stock
Ribeye Dinner

Ribeye Dinner

$23.99

Sloppy Joe Dinner

$15.49

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$13.99
St. Louis Rib Dinner

St. Louis Rib Dinner

$18.99

The Scruby's Catfish Dinner

$16.99

Turkey Dinner

$15.49

Lighter Meat Dinner

Lighter Portion of St. Louis Rib's Dinner

$13.99

Lighter Portion (1/4 Chicken) Dinner

$11.99

Lighter Portion Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Lighter Portion Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

Combo Dinners

Pit Lovers Pick 2 Combo Dinner

$19.99

Baby Back Combo Dinner

$22.99

Scrubys Rib Sampler Combo Dinner

$22.99

Scrubys Deluxe Combo Dinner

$24.99

Pork Trio Combo Dinner

$22.99

Beef Ribs Combo Dinner

$25.99

Family For Two

Chicken Feast For Two

$24.99

Spare Rib Feast For Two

$37.99

Baby Back Rib Feast For Two

$39.99

Family For Four

The Wagon For Four (Spare Ribs)

$59.99

The Wagon For Four (Baby Back Ribs)

$78.98
Tailgate For Four (Spare Ribs)

Tailgate For Four (Spare Ribs)

$59.99

Tailgate For Four (Baby Back Ribs)

$78.98

Beverage

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.79

Half Sweet & Half Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Fountain Coca Cola

$2.79

Fountain Diet Coca Cola

$2.79

Fountain Coca Cola Zero

$2.79

Fountain Sprite

$2.79

Fountain Fruit Punch

$2.79

Fountain Lemonade

$2.79

Fountain Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Fountain Rasberry Tea

$2.79

Fountain Soda Water

$2.79

Fountain Root Beer

$2.79

Appetizers

8 Grilled Wings

$10.99

Bone-In Wings

Boneless Wings

Scruby's BBQ Cheese Fries

$10.99

Cheese Fries topped with your choice of meat

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49
Loaded Potato Wedges

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.99
Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.49

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.49

Cheese and Bacon on top our famous homemade Potato Skins.

Loaded Pork Skins

$10.99

Our famous homemade Potato Skins with a dash of Pulled Pork for the extra flavor.

Scrubys BBQ Nachos

Scrubys BBQ Nachos

$10.99
Southern Style Breaded Okra

Southern Style Breaded Okra

$8.49

Breaded deep fried Okra

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Soup

Brunswick Stew

$5.99

Texas Style Chili

$5.99

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Salad

Salad Bar

Salad Bar

$9.99

BBQ Salad

$14.99

The Three Meat Salad

$15.99

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/4 lb. Char-grilled Beef Hot Dog

$8.99

Chili Cheese Beef Hot Dog

$10.99Out of stock

Build Your Own Burger

$12.49

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Beyond Burger

$14.99

The Big Scruby

$13.99

The Swamp Burger

$14.99

Brisknator

$15.99

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Scrubys Brisket Philly

$14.99

Scrubys Chicken Philly

$14.99Out of stock

Scrubys Pulled Pork Philly

$14.99

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.99

The Caroliner

$13.99

“The Beast” (Giant Sandwich)

$14.99

The Baker No Meat

$10.99
The Baker

The Baker

$12.99

Three Meat Baker

$13.99

The Meat Lovers Baked Potato. This Giant Baked Potato comes covered in Cheese, Bacon, Pork, Turkey & Brisket.

BBQ Wrap

$12.99

Emperor Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.99

Rainbow Wrap

$13.99

Pork, Beef & Turkey On A Baker Potato.

Desserts

Vanilla Oreo Cookie Cake

Vanilla Oreo Cookie Cake

$5.99

Oreo Cookie Cake

$5.99

Banana Split Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.49
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Sides

Sides*

Mac n cheese

$3.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Vegetarian Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Fried Corn

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Potato Wedges

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Garlic Toast (1pc)

$0.99

Garlic Toast (3pc)

$2.49

Homemade Corn Bread

$1.99

Basket of 4 CornBread

$7.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best open-pit barbecue in Broward, Scruby's is the fun, friendly, and affordable place for friends and family – where kids 5 and under eat free every day. There are weekly and daily specials, too. Let Scruby's make your event special. We cater from 10 to 10,000 – including on-site cooking and service. So come on by today and taste the delicious, smoked flavor of authentic open-pit barbecue.

Website

Location

251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
Scruby's BBQ image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

