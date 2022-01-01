Blue Sage Bar
1484 Wildcat Creek Rd
Location
1484 Wildcat Creek Rd
Manhattan KS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Paramour Coffee
Paramour Coffee is a specialty coffee roasting company 25 years in the making. We are a small family business built on hard work, perseverance, and above all, a profound love of coffee.
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Guilty Biscuit
Get Guilty Biscuit your way - indoor dine-in, patio dine-in, carry out, curbside or delivery! Order up your favorites – weekend breakfast specials, biscuit sandwiches, and our lighter 'Less Guilty' culinary creations.
Powercat Sports Grill
Meet up with your friends and family at Powercat Sports Grill to watch every game and enjoy wings, burgers, salads, wood-fired pizzas, drinks, and more.