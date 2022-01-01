Go
Toast

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

Sarasota's favorite Italian Restaurant
Hours: 7 Nights a week. 4-9 pm

69 S PALM AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

'PIZZA MIA'$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
CHEESE PIZZA$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
PASTA MIA$11.95
pick your pasta: add your favorite sauce
RAVIOLI alla VODKA$16.95
four cheeses + wilted spinach + shaved ricotta salata + tomato-crema
SMALL CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$9.95
romaine + shaved parmigiana + fried caper crumbs + Caesar dressing
PEAR & GORGONZOLA$14.95
caramelized onions + white balsamic-honey drizzle
MARGHERITA$14.95
san marzano tomatoes + basil + house-made mozzarella
LARGE CHOPPED 1989 SALAD$15.95
grilled organic chicken + salami + chickpeas bean + tomato + pepperoncini + olives + parmigiana + creamy dressing
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$17.95
our house-made meatballs
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER$20.95
pan fried organic chicken breast with marinara + mozzarella + spaghetti
See full menu

Location

69 S PALM AVENUE

SARASOTA FL

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Project Coffee

No reviews yet

Cafe From The Future

Owen's Fish Camp

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

The modus operandi at 1592 is fire. The key feature – everything is cooked on wood fired grill. The menu is handcrafted and well executed. By creating intuitive culinary dishes with eclectic combinations of flavors, Executive Chef Alexandre Gosselin and Chef de Cuisine Johnny Zaki come together to orchestrate dishes that manipulate the flavors of local fresh ingredients, with a fine taste of modernity.

The Overton

No reviews yet

Breakfast All Day, Event Space, Coffee, Beer, Wine, Cocktails on TAP

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston