Go
Toast

Carlson's Landing

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

63 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

63 Main Street

Essex CT

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surfridge Brewing Company CT

No reviews yet

Craft brewery and full service restaurant

Grano Arso

No reviews yet

At the heart of Grano Arso, Chef Joel mills native New England grains in house to create an old-world approach to his pasta and bread. Coupled with warm and knowledgeable hospitality, Grano Arso is the neighborhood go-to eatery for wholesome cooking, Italian wine, local beers, and specialty cocktails.

The Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skipper's - Old Saybrook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston